Vikings clinch division with historic comeback win

THE MINNESOTA VIKINGS authored the biggest comeback in NFL history to clinch the NFC North division title with a 39-36 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

The Vikings erased a 33-0 halftime deficit and grabbed the win on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with two seconds left in the extra session.

The previous largest comeback in NFL history was the Buffalo Bills’ rally from a 32-point deficit to beat the Houston Oilers in a Wild Card round playoff game in January, 1993.

Minnesota scored 21 points in the fourth quarter as quarterback Kirk Cousins connected on three touchdown passes.

That included a 64-yard TD on a screen pass to Dalvin Cook that was followed by a two-point conversion pass to TJ Hockenson that tied the score at 36-36 with 2:15 left in regulation.

Each team punted on its opening possession of overtime, the Vikings finally striking for the win on their second OT opportunity.

