Sunday 18 August, 2019
Miocic KOs Cormier to take heavyweight title, Diaz makes winning comeback

Nate Diaz defeated Anthony Pettis in his first fight since facing Conor McGregor in 2016.

By The42 Team Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 9:46 AM
1 hour ago 2,987 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4771222

STIPE MIOCIC RECLAIMED the UFC heavyweight title last night thanks to a fourth-round stoppage in a gruelling battle against Daniel Cormier.

MMA: UFC 241-Cormier vs Miocic Miocic and Cormier exchange blows. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Cormier dominated the first round of the UFC 241 headline bout as he followed up his striking game with a powerful takedown that left the challenger on his back for the early minutes of the fight.

Miocic began to find his range with the jab through the second round, but was never out of harm’s way. He withstood solid blows from Cormier, but continued to pick off shots of his own by directing his attention towards the 40-year-old’s body.

That created the opening for two consecutive rights that signalled the beginning of the end, a devastating fourth-round flurry of blows that brought the bout to a close.

Nate Diaz was in the octagon for the first time since his loss to Conor McGregor three years ago, and the Californian made the return a stylish one as he defeated former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis over a three-round contest.

The rangy Californian took control of the bout late in the first round with a takedown and landed heavy blows on Pettis while pressuring him against the fence through the second.

Now 34, Diaz signalled his intention to fight Jorge Masvidal next up.

MMA: UFC 241-Pettis vs Diaz Diaz tangles with Pettis. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Paulo Costa won Fight of the Night for his unanimous decision success against Yoel Romero, while lightweight Khama Worthy was named alongside Miocic as performance of the night after his first-round knock-out counter-punch on Devonte Smith.

