West Ham's Mipo Odubeko recalled to Ireland U21 squad for Sweden qualifier

Odubeko in action for the Ireland U17s in 2019.

WEST HAM STRIKER Mipo Odubeko has been handed an Ireland international recall after committing his future to the Boys in Green.

The 19-year-old striker has been included in Jim Crawford’s U21 squad for their European Championship qualifier in Sweden later this month — his first international involvement since 2019.

Odubeko — who is currently on loan at League One strugglers Doncaster Rovers — withdrew from an U21 squad last year, casting doubt over his future and raising the prospect of a switch to represent Nigeria.

Also included in the 21-man panel is Derby County’s Eiran Cashin, who is also set for his first Ireland appearance since winning an U18s cap three years ago.

There is no shortage of domestic representation in Crawford’s squad including all three goalkeepers — Derry City’s Brian Maher, Sligo Rovers’ Luke McNicholas (currently on loan at Cliftonville), and St Pats’ David Odumosu — as well as Shamrock Rovers defender Andy Lyons, Bohemians midfielder Dawson Devoy, and UCD striker Colm Whelan.

Ireland take on Sweden in Boras on Tuesday 29 March, with kick-off at 5pm Irish time.

