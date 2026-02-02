More Stories
Shelbourne's Mipo Odubeko. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Odubeko move from Shelbourne to Belgian Pro League falls through

The 23-year-old netted eight times for Shelbourne in last season’s Premier Division campaign.
8.45pm, 2 Feb 2026

STRIKER MIPO ODUBEKO remains with Shelbourne ahead of the start of the League of Ireland season this week, after his proposed move to Cercle Brugge fell through.

The 42 understands that Odubeko was on the verge of joining the Belgian Pro League side and had expected the transfer to take place, even saying some goodbyes at the club.

But the deal has since collapsed with Cercle Brugge unable to complete another piece of transfer business that would have allowed them to sign the 23-year-old.

Cercle Brugge are currently second from bottom in the top flight of Belgian football, occupying one of the relegation spots.

Odubeko netted eight times for Shelbourne in last season’s Premier Division campaign.

Shelbourne finished third in the table and are away to Waterford this Friday as the 2026 season kicks off.

