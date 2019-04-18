This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Salah's agent shuts down Spanish media report of Real Madrid switch

The Egyptian is in no rush to be captained by Sergio Ramos, despite a claim by Madrid-based AS.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 2:45 PM
41 minutes ago 1,617 Views 1 Comment
MOHAMED SALAH’S AGENT has rubbished reports suggesting that the Egyptian forward has demanded a move away from Liverpool following a row with Jurgen Klopp.

Spanish publication AS have claimed that the 26-year-old is looking for a way out of Anfield.

They report that a prolific presence on Merseyside has fallen out with his current coach and now wants to make a fresh start this summer.

Real Madrid have long been linked with Salah and would happily throw open their doors to a proven performer.

The Blancos are said to be closely monitoring events in England, with it possible that the next transfer window could present them with an opportunity to land a much sought-after talent.

Salah’s representative has, however, sought to shut down the exit talk.

Ramy Abbas Issa has been quick to point out that there is no substance to the speculation being sparked by media outlets in Spain.

He has taken to social media and responded to the unwelcome rumours by saying: “Talking out of their AS again I see.”

Salah has faced questions over his Liverpool form in recent weeks.

An uncharacteristic barren run in front of goal saw his contribution and mindset queried by some.

Klopp, however, was always eager to talk up the qualities of a man who has offered so much to the Reds since signing in the summer of 2017.

There has been no suggestion from Klopp that he is losing patience with a prized asset.

He saw Salah net a stunning strike in a crucial 2-0 victory over Chelsea in Liverpool’s last Premier League outing, saying afterwards: “I had the best view. I saw earlier than most people that it would go in. What a finish, what a shot. But the whole move around it. Wow, brilliant!”

Salah was then back among the goals last night as Klopp’s side swept aside Porto 4-1 in the Champions League to book a semi-final date with Barcelona.

If they are to stand any chance of claiming another notable scalp, and sealing a final spot in successive seasons, then they will need everybody to be on the same page.

Salah’s agent has hinted that his client will not be rocking the boat, while other leading men have also stated their full commitment to the Reds cause amid ongoing challenges for domestic and European honours.

