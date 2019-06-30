This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mohamed Salah scores free-kick as Egypt maintain perfect Africa Cup of Nations record

Pre-tournament favourites Egypt have booked their place in the knockout stages.

By AFP Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 10:34 PM
The Liverpool star was on target on Sunday for Egypt.
MOHAMED SALAH SCORED from a free-kick as host nation Egypt defeated Uganda 2-0 in Cairo Sunday to win Group A at the Africa Cup of Nations with a perfect three-win record.

Pre-tournament favourites Egypt will remain in Cairo for the round of 16 and play one of the best four third-place finishers next Saturday. After prolific Liverpool forward Salah put Egypt ahead against the run of play on 36 minutes, captain Ahmed Elmohamady added a second just before half-time.

Uganda had plenty of possession in both halves and often threatened to score without managing to put the ball in the net. Egypt topped the final standings with nine points and Uganda came next with four to also qualify automatically for the knockout phase.

The Democratic Republic of Congo came third with three points after trouncing Zimbabwe 4-0 in another Cairo stadium. Uganda were more impressive than Egypt for the first 30 minutes on a hot night at a packed 75,000-capacity Cairo International Stadium.

Goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy did well to push a sizzling, long-range Allan Kyambadde drive over at the expense of a corner. Abdu Lumala was a constant threat for the Cranes and had a shot and a header saved in quick succession with the Pharaohs defence not its normal assured self.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations - Egypt vs Uganda Salah scores a free-kick against Uganda. Source: DPA/PA Images

Salah then turned the tide toward the record seven-time African champions by lifting a free-kick over a defensive wall and past goalkeeper Denis Onyango into the corner of the net.

It was the second goal of the tournament for the Egyptian idol and Elmohamady notched his second in first-half stoppage time. A low cross eluded two Egyptians, including Salah, but fell to Elmohamady, who unleashed a low shot that took a slight deflection en route to the far corner of the net.

It was a massive blow for the Ugandans, who did not deserve to be two goals behind as they walked to the changerooms. The pace of Salah gave him a chance to score his second goal soon after the break, but Onyango made a superb one-hand block to foil the 2018 African Footballer of the Year.

Uganda regained their composure to cause constant problems for the home team, but lacked a clinical finisher like Salah.

- © AFP, 2019

