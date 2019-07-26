This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 26 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mayne storms to her second medal at the European Youth Olympics

Another bronze in the pool brings the Irish medal haul to four.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jul 2019, 7:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,081 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4742365
Molly Mayne celebrates winning bronze.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Molly Mayne celebrates winning bronze.
Molly Mayne celebrates winning bronze.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MOLLY MAYNE DOUBLED her medal tally today when she won a bronze medal in the Girl’s 100m Breaststroke at the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku.

This adds to the bronze she won in the Girl’s 200m Breaststroke on Wednesday, and brings the overall Irish medal total to four – the other two being the double gold won on the track by Rhasidat Adeleke.

Mayne qualified for the Final as the fourth-fastest swimmer in the semi-finals, but went into third place from the start of the final and held that position to the end, finishing with a personal best time of 1.09.59. 

“It was really good”, beamed Mayne afterward.

“I wasn’t really expecting a 1.09, I was expecting a 1.10.0 or 1.09 (high). It was just amazing. I felt really fresh in the water I think, and I just felt so good.

“In warm-up I felt a lot fresher because obviously I only raced one race today, whereas yesterday I had two. But I just felt way more powerful in my stroke and my stroke rates were high. I spent a little more time focusing on my stroke rate and keeping it high.”

Elsewhere in the Boy’s Medley Relay on the track, Team Ireland stormed home with a win in their heat and move into the tomorrow’s final as the second-fastest qualifier with a time of 1.56.69.

The quartet of Israel Olatunde (100m), Charles Okafor (200m), Diarmuid O’Connor (300m) and Robert McDonnell (400m) took the lead early, with McDonnell crossing the line ahead of a fast closing Hungary in the closing metres.

In the 3000m, Michael Morgan set a new PB finishing with a time of 8.48.41 while Emily MacHugh finished 12th in the Girl’s 5km Race Walk, in a time of 26.26.05. 

Athletics is the only sport featuring on tomorrow’s schedule, with John Fanning racing in the 2000m Steeplechase and Ava O’Connor in the 1500m. 

Aoife O’Sullivan jumps in the High Jump Finals, in which she qualified earlier this week clearing 1.75m.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie