Record breaking Scott becomes Ireland's fastest woman

MOLLY SCOTT STOLE the show with a record breaking 7.19 60-meter performance on day 2 the Irish Life Health National Senior Indoor Championships.

The 7.19 time retakes the Irish national senior record which Rhasidat Adeleke (7.21) had claimed from Scott earlier this indoor season.

The performance, which saw Scott explode from the blocks in her now customary style, continues a remarkably consistent season for the St. Laurence O’Toole star which will now conclude at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade next month.

The men’s 60m also had fans on their feet with Israel Olatunde of UCD AC posting a blistering 6.62 championship record. The personal best performance for the 19-year-old was just 0.01 seconds outside the Irish record and secured the World Indoor standard.

Those in attendance at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena were also treated to a new U23 national record from Sarah Healy in the 3000m (8:53:67), securing the first gold medal of the day with a brilliant display of solo running for the last 1000m.

Healy claimed a prominent position from the gun alongside fellow Olympian Michelle Finn (Leevale AC), before upping the tempo with 5 laps to go on her run to gold. Healy will now focus her attentions on the 1500m with World Indoor qualification already secured.

Scott celebrates her record-breaking run. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Track Thrills

All eyes were on the 400m come the afternoon session, and it didn’t disappoint with Phil Healy (Bandon AC) running a stormer to clock 51.75 (CBP), just 0.01 outside of her personal best. Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrocks AC) claimed the silver medal in a personal best time of 52.64 which is inside the World Indoor qualifying standard (52.90). Cillín Grenne (Galway City Harriers AC) took the men’s title in a front running display which saw him cross the finish line in isolation for 46.64.

The Irish 1000m record-holders were also in winning form today, with Luke McCann (UCD AC) taking his first national indoor 1500m title with a brilliant from-the-front 3:45:14 performance. McCann will also now turn his attentions to the World Indoors in Belgrade. Georgie Hartigan (DSD AC) continued her stunning early season form to take a tactical women’s 1500m in a time of 4:23:26. It was a brilliant race which saw Nadia Power (Dublin City Harriers) challenge down the home straight, crossing in 4:23.62.

The 800m finals included some star names, and Olympians Louise Shanahan (Leevale AC) and Mark English (Finn Valley) lived up to their favourites tags to take the gold in their respective races.

Both 2020 Tokyo Olympians were made work for their titles, with Shanahan challenged throughout by Claire Mooney (2:07:13) of Naas AC who would eventually finish in the silver medal position. Shanahan secured the gold with a time of 2:06:72.

Mark English wins his 800m race. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Mark English looked somewhat more comfortable in his gold medal winning performance (1:49:39), but the race wasn’t over until the final stride with both Cillian Kirwan (Raheny Shamrock AC) and Roland Surlis (Annalee AC) finishing well to complete the podium.

Field Event Finals

The competition on the in-field was just as thrilling with a host of fine performances, highlighted with a championship record of 6.42 (CBP) from Ruby Millet of St. Abbans AC in the women’s long jump. Millet has been consistently threatening records this indoor season and will be excited to see what the upcoming outdoor season will bring. Clubmate Saragh Buggy (St. Abbans AC) took the silver with a 5.77 jump, with Katie Nolke (Ferrybank AC) bronze 5.63m.

The men’s pole vault competition was billed as one of the clashes of the weekend, and it didn’t disappoint with Matthew Callinan Keenan (St. L. O’Toole AC) and Conor Callinan (Leevale AC) sharing the gold thanks to their 4.60m clearances. Michael Bowler (Enniscorthy AC) added to his medal collection with a bronze medal for his 4.50m vault.

There were more shared medals to follow in the women’s high jump final, but not the gold on this occasion. Ava Rochford (Nenagh Olympic) claimed the top spot with a 1.78m jump, with the trio of Daena Kealy (St. Abbans AC), Philippa Rogan (Sli Cualann) and Aoife O’Sullivan (Liscarroll AC) sharing the silver with 1.75m jumps.

Michaela Walsh (Swinford AC) claimed another indoor shot put title with a best throw of 14.96m, from Aoibhín McMahon Blackrock (12.75) in second, and Ciara Sheehy Emerald AC third (12.27).

Jai Benson (Lagan Valley AC) took the honours in the men’s triple jump, with his best of 14.86 proving enough for gold. Antony Daffurn was second for SRL AC, and Conall Mahon third for Tír Chonaill AC.

The WFD Men title went to Michael Healy of Youghal AC, with the winning throw measuring 8.21.

Relays Sign Off In Style

The relays rounded off a super week of national indoor athletics action in style, with Dundrum South Dublin AC (Kate DOHERTY, Molly HOURIHAN, Cara MURPHY, Mollie O REILLY) securing a Championship and National Club Record of 1:41:15 to take the gold medal. Leevale AC followed closely in second in 1:41:90, and Ratoath third in 1:43:98.

The men’s relay also provided a National Club record, with the Galway City Harriers team of Robert MC DONNELL, Cillin GREENE, Andrew EGAN, Robert MEAGHER crossing in 1:27.51. Emerald AC took silver in 1:31:07, and Crusaders bronze in :31:13.

RESULTS

3000m Final Women

Sarah Healy UCD AC 8:53:67 CBP NU23

Michelle Finn Leevale AC 9:11:46

Niamh Kearney Raheny Shamrock AC 9:16:57

Long Jump Final Women

Ruby Millet St. Abbans AC 6.42 CBP

Saragh Buggy St. Abbans AC 5.77

Katie Nolke Ferrybank AC 5.63

Shot Put Final Women

Michaela Walsh Swinford AC 14.96

Aoibhín McMahon Blackrock (Louth) A.C. 12.75

Ciara Sheehy Emerald A.C. 12.27

Pole Vault Final Men

Matthew Callinan Keenan St. L. O’Toole AC 4.60

Conor Callinan Leevale AC 4.60

Michael BOWLER Enniscorthy A.C. 4.50

High Jump Final Women

1.Ava ROCHFORD Nenagh Olympic A.C. 1.78

2.Daena KEALY St. Abbans A.C. 1.75

2.Philippa ROGAN Sli Cualann A.C. 1.75

2.Aoife O’SULLIVAN Liscarroll A.C. 1.75

Triple Jump Final Men

Jai BENSON Lagan Valley A.C. 14.86

Antony DAFFURN S.R.L. A.C. 14.58

Conall MAHON Tír Chonaill A.C. 14.33

WFD Men

Michael HEALY SEN M Youghal A.C. 8.21

Sean BREATHNACH Galway City Harriers A.C. 8.06

Barry HEALY Youghal A.C. 7.51

1500m Final Men

Luke MCCANN U.C.D. A.C. 3:45.14

Louis O LOUGHLIN Donore Harriers 3:54.74

Kevin MCGRATH Bohermeen A.C. 3:55.41

1500m Final Women

Georgie HARTIGAN Dundrum South Dublin A.C. 4:23.26

Nadia POWER Dublin City Harriers A.C. 4:23.62

Carla SWEENEY Rathfarnham W.S.A.F. A.C. 4:26.08

400m Final Women

Phil HEALY Bandon A.C. 51.75 CBP

Sophie BECKER Raheny Shamrock A.C. 52.64

Roisin HARRISON Emerald A.C. 53.1

400m Final Men

Cillin GREENE Galway City Harriers A.C. 46.64

Cathal CROSBIE Ennis Track A.C. 47.77

Brian GREGAN Clonliffe Harriers A.C. 47.85

60m Final Women

Molly SCOTT St. L. O’Toole A.C. 7.19 NR

Lauren ROY City of Lisburn A.C. 7.43

Sarah LEAHY Killarney Valley A.C. 7.46

60m Final Men

Israel OLATUNDE U.C.D. A.C. 6.62 CBP

Joseph OJEWUMI Tallaght A.C. 6.72

Leo MORGAN Clonliffe Harriers A.C. 6.75

800m Final Women

Louise SHANAHAN Leevale A.C. 2:06.72

Claire MOONEY Naas A.C. 2:07.13

Niamh CARR Ballymena and Antrim A.C. 2:10.46

800m Final Men

Mark ENGLISH Finn Valley A.C. 1:49.39

Cillian KIRWAN Raheny Shamrock A.C. 1:50.51

Roland SURLIS Annalee A.C. 1:50.54

4x200m Women

Dundrum South Dublin – A Team (Kate DOHERTY, Molly HOURIHAN, Cara MURPHY, Mollie O REILLY) CBP / National Club Record 1:41.15

Leevale A.C. (Okwu BACKARI, Fatima AMUSA, Ella SCOTT, Lucy-May SLEEMAN) 1:41.90

Ratoath A.C. (Niamh MURPHY, Laura KELLY, Aimee DOHERTY, Caoimhe FITZSIMONS) 1:43.98

4x200m Men

Galway City Harriers A.C. (Robert MC DONNELL, Cillin GREENE, Andrew EGAN, Robert MEAGHER) National Club Record 1:27.51

Emerald A.C. (Jamie MITCHELL, Sean MCCARTHY, Evan CROTTY, Luke MORRIS) 1:31.07

Crusaders A (Valantinos GOULARAS, Matthew BEHAN, Hugo MAGEE, Robert IVERS) 1:31.13