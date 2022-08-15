Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Monday 15 August 2022
No medal joy for McSharry in 200m Breaststroke final at European Championships

The Sligo star finished seventh in 2:26.96.

By Emma Duffy Monday 15 Aug 2022, 5:30 PM
5 minutes ago 77 Views 0 Comments
Mona McSharry.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO
Mona McSharry.
Mona McSharry.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

MONA MCSHARRY HAS finished seventh in the 200m Breaststroke final at the European Championships in Rome.

The Sligo star clocked 2:26.96 after a gutsy swim, in which she was in the mix at the half-way point but her challenge faded.

Switzerland’s Lisa Mamie won gold in 2:23.27, with Italy’s Marina Carraro (2:23.64) and Kotryna Teterevkova (2:24.16) of Lithuania finishing second and third respectively.

Swimming from Lane 6 in her second final of these championships, McSharry made a bright start and was second after 100m (1:09.33), behind just the Lithuanian.

But she dropped back on length number three, a heavy programme perhaps going against the 21-year-old as she was overpowered down the home straight.

McSharry clocked 2:25.24 in last night’s semi-final, just .16 shy of her Irish senior record of 2:25.08. She finished fourth last night, previously clocking 2:26.05 in her heat. 

Denmark’s Thea Blomsterberg was the fastest in the semi-finals in 2:25.44. She finished fourth today.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

