No medal joy for McSharry in 200m Breaststroke final at European Championships

MONA MCSHARRY HAS finished seventh in the 200m Breaststroke final at the European Championships in Rome.

The Sligo star clocked 2:26.96 after a gutsy swim, in which she was in the mix at the half-way point but her challenge faded.

Switzerland’s Lisa Mamie won gold in 2:23.27, with Italy’s Marina Carraro (2:23.64) and Kotryna Teterevkova (2:24.16) of Lithuania finishing second and third respectively.

Swimming from Lane 6 in her second final of these championships, McSharry made a bright start and was second after 100m (1:09.33), behind just the Lithuanian.

It’s 7th place for Mona McSharry in the 200m Breaststroke Final in 2:26.96, she took it out fast and was right in the mix!



Mona is back in the pool in the morning for the 50m Breaststroke.#Roma2022 #teamarenaIRL pic.twitter.com/BHrxtQsKxA — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) August 15, 2022

But she dropped back on length number three, a heavy programme perhaps going against the 21-year-old as she was overpowered down the home straight.

McSharry clocked 2:25.24 in last night’s semi-final, just .16 shy of her Irish senior record of 2:25.08. She finished fourth last night, previously clocking 2:26.05 in her heat.

Denmark’s Thea Blomsterberg was the fastest in the semi-finals in 2:25.44. She finished fourth today.