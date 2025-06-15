Powerful Monaghan finish defeats Down to book All-Ireland quarter-final spot

Monaghan 2-27

Down 1-26

Paul Keane reports from Armagh

FOUR POINTS DOWN with 20 minutes to go, Monaghan turned a tricky situation into a hugely significant four-point All-Ireland SFC win for themselves, propelling them through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Jack McCarron’s half-time introduction was vital in Armagh where the Farney claimed top spot in Group 3 and a last eight place in a fortnight.

In what was a thrilling shoot-out for top spot between the two sides with perfect records in the group, Tailteann Cup holders Down led by that four-point margin with 50 minutes on the clock.

But Monaghan, All-Ireland SFC semi-finalists just two seasons ago, showed all their big game experience to turn things around and McCarron’s goal really got them going.

The ciotog attacker added another two-pointer, as well as a single, to take his tally to 1-3 as the Farney squeezed Down out.

Boss Gabriel Bannigan may be a little alarmed at just how many scoring opportunities they coughed up to a livewire Down side who picked off 1-26.

But with a dozen different scorers, and tonnes of experience in this Monaghan team, he will still believe that they can go deep into the All-Ireland series as they excel under the new rules.

All is not lost for Conor Laverty’s Down as they will still advance to an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final next weekend as runners up in Group 3.

Pat Havern hit a dozen points for the 2010 finalists but they will rue a couple of late missed opportunities as they fought desperately to reel Monaghan in.

Both sides had been putting up big scores in the group stage so an open, attacking game was always anticipated and we weren’t let down.

The first-half alone yielded a combined 2-29 with Down edging it by 1-15 to 1-14.

Monaghan edged the two-point count in that half, four to three, with goalkeeper Rory Beggan drilling two long-range frees.

Conor McCarthy and Michael McCarville curled over two beauties as well though the Farney’s early 0-6 to 0-3 lead didn’t last long.

Down were slightly better at sweeping up the breaking ball and created chance after chance for themselves.

They scored one goal, through John McGeough in the 21st minute, but could have had a couple more.

The McGeough goal came at the end of a speedy move up the field, a Danny Magill kick-pass up to the influential Ryan McEvoy followed by another 30m kick pass into McGeough who finished smartly.

But Beggan pulled off a great save to deny Magill a goal in the 30th minute, diving full length to his left to tip over.

Murdock fired just over close to half-time while Monaghan defender Ryan Wylie twice blocked goalbound efforts from James Guinness and Murdock.

Havern had a thrilling duel with Scotstown’s Ryan O’Toole. O’Toole conceded 0-5 to Havern from play and the Down free-taker filled his boots from placed balls too, converting his second two-point free in the 43rd minute to leave Down 1-20 to 1-16 ahead at that stage.

They started the second-half strongly but suddenly found themselves in Monaghan’s slipstream again as the promoted Division 2 team rallied.

Half-time substitute McCarron pulled Monaghan back with a 50th minute goal, finishing at the third attempt after McCarthy and Bannigan had gone close.

McCarron butchered a second goal chance soon after as the ball hit the post and bounced out to safety.

But the experienced attacker slotted a brilliant two-pointer in the 58th minute to tie a pulsating game up yet again, 2-21 to 1-24.

Monaghan brought all their big game know-how to bear in the closing 15 minutes or so as they managed the contest superbly, picking off points from O’Toole, Beggan and substitute David Garland to keep Down just about at arm’s length.

Monaghan scorers: Jack McCarron 1-3 (1 tp, 0-1f), Rory Beggan 0-6 (3 tpf), Micheal Bannigan 1-2, Stephen O’Hanlon 0-3, Conor McCarthy 0-2 (tp), Micheal McCarville 0-2 (tp), Dessie Ward 0-2, Andrew Woods 0-2, Ryan O’Toole 0-2, Aaron Carey 0-1, Louis Kelly 0-1, David Garland 0-1.

Down scorers: Pat Havern 0-12 (2 tpf, 3f), John McGeough 1-0, Danny Magill 0-4 (tp), Adam Crimmins 0-2, Daniel Guinness 0-2, Odhran Murdock 0-2 (0-1f), Conor McCrickard 0-2 (0-1f), Ceilum Doherty 0-1, Eugene Branagan 0-1.

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan

23. Killian Lavelle

3. Kieran Duffy

4. Dylan Byrne

2. Ryan Wylie

5. Ryan O’Toole

20. Aaron Carey

8. Micheal McCarville

6. Dessie Ward

12. Ryan McAnespie

10. Stephen O’Hanlon

7. Conor McCarthy

14. Andrew Woods

11. Micheal Bannigan

15. Stephen Mooney

Subs

13. Jack McCarron for Mooney (h/t)

18. Louis Kelly for Lavelle (49)

25. David Garland for Woods (57)

19. Darren Hughes for Duffy (59)

21. Ciaran McNulty for McAnespie (70)

Down

1. Ronan Burns

3. Peter Fegan

6. Pierce Laverty

2. Patrick McCarthy

4. Ceilum Doherty

7. Miceal Rooney

5. Ryan Magill

11. Odhran Murdock

13. James Guinness

10. Danny Magill

14. Pat Havern

8. Daniel Guinness

21. Adam Crimmins

15. John McGeough

9. Ryan McEvoy

Subs

23. Caolan Mooney for James Guinness (h/t)

12. Eugene Branagan for Rooney (54)

26. Conor McCrickard for McGeough (56)

22. Oisin Savage for Ryan Magill (65)

18. Aaron McClements for Crimmins (67)

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath).