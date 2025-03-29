Monaghan show smarts to close out Division 2 final

Monaghan 1-26

Roscommon 0-19

Paul Keane reports from Croke Park

A DECADE OF Division 1 football has clearly taught Monaghan a thing or two about how to close out big games.

Trailing by a point at half-time, and still just two points ahead with almost 15 minutes to go at Croke Park, they suddenly conjured something special to swing this NFL Division 2 final their way.

Jack McCarron’s goal-scoring impact from the bench was hugely significant as the Farney hit Roscommon hard in the closing quarter hour or so, outscoring them by 1-6 to 0-1 to secure a third ever title.

Micheal Bannigan lifts the trophy. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

McCarron netted in the 57th minute and finished with 1-2 while captain Micheal Bannigan was terrific too, claiming 0-5 overall.

Two-pointers were a big feature of Monaghan’s win and goalkeeper Rory Beggan claimed three of those while defensive colleague Dylan Byrne was named Man of the Match.

Monaghan, relegated last year after 10 seasons in the top flight, were already assured of promotion so the silverware is a welcome pre-summer bonus.

It remains to be seen what sort of impact the game will have on Roscommon who will jet across to London next Saturday for their Connacht SFC opener.

Monaghan, meanwhile, won’t be in Ulster championship action until April 20 when they will play Derry or Donegal.

Both teams have played huge Championship games at Croke Park in recent seasons though the atmosphere was more subdued this time.

Just 11,450 turned up for the double header and at times in the first-half it all felt a little underwhelming.

Still, the new rules ensure that there’ll always be exciting passages of play with plenty of one-v-one attacking and defending.

Advertisement

Monaghan wing-back Conor McCarthy was keen to run at the Roscommon rearguard whenever the chance arose.

He also popped up on the edge of the arc in the 13th minute to shoot a two-pointer, matching Dessie Ward’s earlier effort.

Skipper Bannigan buzzed with attacking intent too, as did Andrew Woods and Stephen O’Hanlon.

Pacy O’Hanlon burst through in the closing moments of the first-half but was met with a huge hit, shoulder on shoulder, by Roscommon’s Keith Doyle.

Roscommon brought their own arsenal of attacking talent to the big stage, starting the Murtagh brothers, former All-Star Enda Smith and Ben O’Carroll in a potentially explosive forward unit.

The Murtaghs picked off five points between them in the first-half to help the Rossies lead by 0-12 to 0-11 at the interval.

There was a trademark 45 conversion in there too from goalkeeper Beggan though his forays forward were limited.

Beggan spilled a catch in the 27th minute that fell to Rosscommon’s Ruaidhri Fallon who blazed just over.

That left the sides level at 0-9 apiece, one of six times they were deadlocked in a near 50-50 opening stanza.

They were tied again at 0-12 apiece after the restart before Monaghan made a decisive burst with three two-pointers in a row.

Beggan nailed two from long-range frees before Bannigan played a neat one-two with O’Hanlon and curled another over, 0-18 to 0-13.

Ciarán McNulty tracks Ciarán Murtagh. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Roscommon kept at it and reduced the gap to a point at one stage, thanks in part to a Diarmuid Murtagh two-pointer, but they never got back to level terms again.

Ciaran McNulty and sub McCarron tagged on Monaghan scores to keep them in control.

McCarron was an increasingly central figure and rifled the decisive goal in the 57th minute to stretch the Farney’s lead to five.

O’Hanlon and Ryan McAnespie combined to play in McCarron and though he had to turn onto his weaker right side, under pressure from John McManus, the Scotstown clubman struck sweetly.

Monaghan turned on the style late on with eye-catching Gary Mohan and Bannigan points before Beggan boomed over yet another score from downtown.

Monaghan scorers: Rory Beggan 0-7 (3 tpf, 1 45), Jack McCarron 1-2, Micheal Bannigan 0-5 (1tp), Andrew Woods 0-3 (0-1f), Dessie Ward 0-2 (tp), Conor McCarthy 0-2 (tp), Ryan McAnespie 0-1, Ryan Wylie 0-1, Stephen O’Hanlon 0-1, Ciaran McNulty 0-1, Gary Mohan 0-1.

Roscommon scorers: Diarmuid Murtagh 0-8 (4f, 1 tp), Ciarain Murtagh 0-2 (0-2f), Cian McKeon 0-2, Enda Smith 0-2, Ben O’Carroll 0-1, Conor Carroll 0-1 (45), Eddie Nolan 0-1, Ruaidhri Fallon 0-1, Donie Smith 0-1

MONAGHAN

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

6. Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown)

4. Dylan Byrne (Magheracloone)

20. Dessie Ward (Ballybay)

23. Aaron Carey (Clontibret)

7. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)

21. Gary Mohan (Truagh Gaels)

9. Micheal McCarville (Scotstown)

5. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)

11. Micheal Bannigan (Aughnamullen)

12. Ciaran McNulty (Inniskeen)

13. David Garland (Donaghmoyne)

14. Andrew Woods (Inniskeen)

10. Stephen O’Hanlon (Carrickmacross)

SUBS:

15. Jack McCarron (Scotstown) for Garland (45)

25. Stephen Mooney (Cremartin) for McAnespie (58)

17. Jason Irwin (Oram) for Carey (67)

8. Joel Wilson (Aughnamullen) for McNulty (68)

3. Kieran Duffy (Latton) for McCarthy (70)

Related Reads Kerry and Mayo name sides for Sunday Division 1 football league final 'It's a phone call I'll never forget': Grief, family, football and taking over Monaghan

ROSCOMMON

1. Conor Carroll (Oranmore/Maree)

4. Niall Higgins (Navan O’Mahonys)

17. John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)

3. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

2. Colm Neary (Strokestown)

6. Ruaidhri Fallon (St Brigid’s)

7. Dylan Ruane (Michael Glaveys)

8. Eddie Nolan (St Brigid’s)

9. Keith Doyle (St Dominic’s)

10. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)

14. Cian McKeon (Boyle)

15. Ciarain Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

22. Ben O’Carroll (St Brigid’s)

13. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

11. Enda Smith (Boyle)

SUBS:

18. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses) for Fallon (35)

24. Senan Lambe (Roscommon Gaels) for Higgins (38-50, blood)

12. Conor Hand (St Brigid’s) for Lennon (43)

20. Ultan Harney (Clann na nGael) for Doyle (52)

26. Donie Smith (Boyle) for McKeon (55)

23. Cathal Heneghan (Michael Glaveys) for Ciarain Murtagh (62)

REF: Barry Tiernan (Dublin).