Dolphins star Hill suffers gruesome injury in win over Jets

MIAMI DOLPHINS STAR wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the field with a serious knee injury in his team’s 27-21 victory over the New York Jets on Monday.

Super Bowl champion Hill — one of the top receivers in the NFL — exited in the third quarter at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium after being tackled by Jets cornerback Malachi Moore.

Footage of the incident showed Hill’s leg twisted in an unnatural position as game officials signaled frantically for medical attention. The 31-year-old was swiftly loaded onto a cart and wheeled off the field as he waved to fans, his left leg placed in a protective brace.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Hill had suffered a “dislocation” in his knee and had been taken to hospital for treatment, where he will remain overnight.

“I know it was a dislocation,” McDaniel said. “Outside of that, I’m sure I’ll have more information tomorrow.”

Hill’s injury is another chapter in a career studded by success and controversy.

Advertisement

He was a key member of the Kansas City Chiefs team that won the Super Bowl in Miami in 2020, and helped the team return to the Super Bowl the following season.

However Hill’s playing career has also seen plenty of off-field drama.

He pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery following an incident in 2014 where he was alleged to have choked his then-pregnant girlfriend.

In 2019, he was investigated for child battery after an incident in which his three-year-old son suffered a broken arm. No charges were ever filed in that case.

Last September, Hill was at the center of a confrontation with traffic police after he was stopped as he drove to the Dolphins season-opening game.

He was subsequently dragged from his car, and handcuffed on the ground in a case which raised questions about police treatment of minorities. Traffic charges against him were later dismissed.

During the Dolphins victory on Monday night, tight end Darren Waller, playing in his first NFL game in nearly two years, caught a pair of touchdown passes.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 177 yards, completing 17 of 25 passes without a turnover as he moved to 7-0 against the Jets.

The Dolphins improve to 1-3, while the Jets remain win-less at 0-4.

Elsewhere, the Denver Broncos snapped a two-game losing streak with a 28-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

JK Dobbins rushed for 101 yards on 16 carries, marking Denver’s first 100-yard rushing performance since 2022.

Denver quarterback Bo Nix ran for a touchdown and threw for two more, totalling 326 yards in the air.

The Broncos, who improved to 2-2, will next face the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

– © AFP 2025, with reporting from Press Association