BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 1 May 2021
Advertisement

Pollard makes injury return as Montpellier reach Challenge Cup final

The South African World Cup winner made his first appearance since September.

By AFP Saturday 1 May 2021, 10:33 PM
5 minutes ago 140 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5426356
Montpellier's Paul Willemse is tackled by Taulupe Faletau of Bath.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Montpellier's Paul Willemse is tackled by Taulupe Faletau of Bath.
Montpellier's Paul Willemse is tackled by Taulupe Faletau of Bath.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SOUTH AFRICA’S RUGBY World Cup winner Handre Pollard made his first appearance since September as Montpellier reached the European Challenge Cup final with a 19-10 win at Bath on Saturday.

Fly-half Pollard, who suffered a serious knee injury in just his second game of the season, came off the bench in the second half to kick a late penalty for the Top 14 strugglers.

Montpellier, the 2016 Challenge Cup winners, will face Leicester in the final on May 21 at Twickenham, where up to 10,000 fans will be present.

Home coach Stuart Hooper named Zach Mercer, who will join the French club next season, at No. 8.

Pollard was joined by two other World Cup winners in scrum-half Cobus Reinach, and hooker Bismarck Du Plessis on the visitors’ bench.

The English outfit led 7-0 after just five minutes as prop Tom Dunn crossed and scrum-half Ben Spencer slotted a conversion.

Philippe Saint-Andre’s French side then sparked into life and led 10-7 after Benoit Paillaugue set-up Yacouba Camara for a fine effort.

Montpellier held onto the lead at the break after Paillaugue and Spencer exchanged penalties to make it 16-10.

Bath pressed on inside the away side’s 22m with 25 minutes left and away prop Enzo Forletta was sin-binned for infringing at a ruck.

Pollard, 27, then made his return with 22 minutes to go, almost eight months after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, and his first involvement was an up and under which he failed to gather.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Du Plessis, a World Cup winner in 2007 with the Springboks, also came onto the field and won two incredible penalties at the breakdown with the home side on top.

Despite Bath’s efforts in search of a try and place in the final, a first since 2014, Montpellier defended well to hold onto the victory and Pollard kicked a penalty in added time.

The French side’s focus now turns to hosting La Rochelle next weekend and securing their Top 14 status, as they are just four points from the relegation play-off.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie