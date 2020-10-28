BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 28 October 2020
Advertisement

Morata has three goals ruled out as Barca inflict first defeat of Pirlo's Juve reign

Lionel Messi starred in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence.

By AFP Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 10:57 PM
58 minutes ago 1,811 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5247803
Lionel Messi scores for Barcelona against Juventus.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Lionel Messi scores for Barcelona against Juventus.
Lionel Messi scores for Barcelona against Juventus.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CRISTIANO RONALDO MISSED Juventus’ Champions League clash against Lionel Messi’s Barcelona, two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus, with the Italian giants losing 2-0 at home this evening in his absence.

Messi, 33, set up Ousmane Dembele to put Barca in front after quarter of an hour in Turin, adding a second himself from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Alvaro Morata had three goals ruled out for offside for Juve, who played the final five minutes a man down after Merih Demiral was sent off for a second yellow card.

Barcelona are top of Group G with six points after two games, with Juventus on three. The reverse fixture takes place at the Camp Nou on 8 December.

The 35-year-old Ronaldo, the top scorer in the history of the competition with 130 goals, was furious at missing out. The Portuguese superstar had needed to test negative 24 hours before the game to take part in his sixth Champions League meeting against Argentine Messi. They have not faced off since the five-time Ballon d’Or winner left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018.

Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona handed Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo his first defeat since taking over in the summer. But the loss could have been heavier as under-pressure Koeman’s side bounced back after a 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid at the weekend followed a 1-0 loss to Getafe.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu also resigned on Tuesday along with his board of directors, following mounting pressure from fans and his public falling out with six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi.

Barcelona were firing on all cylinders with three early chances. Leonardo Bonucci closed down Messi, with Wojciech Szczesny punching out a strike from former Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic and an Antoine Griezmann follow-up hitting the post.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The breakthrough came when Messi pinged a sublime cross-field ball for Dembele who ran at two defenders before his long-range strike deflected off Federico Chiesa and looped in over Szczesny.

Morata had the ball in the net just after but the goal was ruled offside after a VAR viewing, with Messi sending wide after 23 minutes off a Griezmann back-heel flick.

Morata latched onto a Juan Cuadrado cross to turn home after half an hour, but again he was ruled offside. A VAR review then denied him for a third time on 55 minutes.

Juventus saw Demiral dismissed in the closing minutes, and Messi sealed victory from the spot following a foul by Federico Bernardeschi on Ansu Fati.

Elsewhere, Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland spared Borussia Dortmund’s blushes with late goals, as the German side laboured to a 2-0 victory over Zenit St. Petersburg.

Sancho’s 77th-minute spot-kick and a stoppage-time strike from Haaland decided an otherwise turgid game in Dortmund’s favour, giving them the first three points of their Group F campaign. 

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie