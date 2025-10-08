'That's not on me' - Morikawa says he's not to blame for 'rude' Ryder Cup fans

COLLIN MORIKAWA ADMITTED Wednesday that rowdy US fans crossed a line at the Ryder Cup but said he was not to blame despite calling for “absolute chaos”.

The two-time major winner said on the eve of last month’s tournament that he was looking for home fans to pump up the volume and “go crazy” at Bethpage Black in New York.

Europe won after three days of fierce competition which saw American fans barrack European players relentlessly and at one stage hurl beer at Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica.

Morikawa told reporters in Japan, where he plays this week’s Baycurrent Classic on the US PGA Tour, that his comments had been taken “a little out of context”.

“Ryder Cups are meant to have a lot of energy and I think me saying the word ‘chaos’, I didn’t mean for them to be rude,” said the 28-year-old.

“That’s not on me, I believe, to take credit for people being rude.”

Morikawa said he simply “wanted energy” from the American fans.

“I wanted people to be proud of the country they’re rooting for,” he said.

“I don’t think it was me saying one word and everyone listened — I don’t think I have the power to do that.”

McIlroy, who bore the brunt of the abuse, described the conduct of the American fans at Bethpage Black as “unacceptable”.

The Northern Irishman repeatedly clashed verbally with spectators during Saturday’s play, at one stage using an obscenity as he told them to “shut up”.

‘Unsavoury things’

He also backed out of putts due to crowd noise, which at one point prompted tournament officials to station extra security including police dogs around the green.

Advertisement

US golf legend Tom Watson said he was “ashamed” of the American fans’ behaviour.

Morikawa agreed that “it probably crossed the line out there”.

“It wasn’t in my group but that’s what people were hearing,” he said.

“There’s a line that needs to be drawn, I believe.

“I think we have to learn how to find that division of what’s appropriate and what’s not,” he added.

Morikawa will compete in Japan against his Ryder Cup team-mate Xander Schauffele.

Schauffele said “some unsavoury things” were said at Bethpage Black.

“I really wish we could have played better to have them cheer for us a bit more,” said Schauffele, who won the British Open and the PGA Championship last year.

“New York’s a tough place to play for anyone. I even got a few comments to play better.

“I’m not taking much personally when it comes to what fans say.”

The Baycurrent Classic is Asia’s only competition on the US PGA Tour and was known as the Zozo Championship until a sponsorship change this year.

It is also being held at a new course, the par-71 Yokohama Country Club.

Morikawa and Schauffele will be among the favourites alongside Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, with Sweden’s Alex Noren and Americans Chris Gotterup and Kurt Kitayama also competing.