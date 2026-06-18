Liverpool sign Spain international forward Victor Munoz from Osasuna

LIVERPOOL HAVE AGREED a deal with Osasuna to sign Spain international forward Victor Munoz.

The 22-year-old, who is currently on World Cup duty, has agreed a six-year contract after completing a medical as his country’s base in Tennessee.

Munoz, whose deal is subject to a successful work permit application and international clearance, was a man in demand and the Anfield club managed to fend off interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle to land him.

Munoz is the first new arrival since Arne Slot’s replacement Andoni Iraola was appointed as head coach, although he is the second summer addition to the squad, with the club having agreed a deal with Rennes for central defender Jeremy Jacquet earlier in the year.

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He has two senior caps to his name and scored his first international goal on debut against Serbia in March.

An unused substitute for Monday’s disappointing 0-0 Group H draw with World Cup debutants Cape Verde, Munoz made 34 appearances, scoring seven times and adding five assists in all competitions for Osasuna last season.

Having begun his career in the Academy at hometown club Barcelona, he started his senior career at Real Madrid, for whom he made four appearances – all of them as a substitute – before joining Los Rojillos last summer.

He will hope for a World Cup debut when Spain face Saudi Arabia in Atlanta on Sunday, and will meet up with his new team-mates once the national team’s involvement in the competition ends.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have signed Netherlands defender Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton for a reported fee of £52 million (€60m).

Van Hecke will be reunited with Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi after they worked together during two seasons at Brighton.

De Zerbi made the Dutch centre-back a key part of his close-season rebuilding plan after saving Tottenham from relegation on the final day of last season.

After two Tottenham bids were rejected by Brighton, the 26-year-old was finally able to sign a long-term contract with the north London club.

- Additional reporting by AFP.