Lawler to join Munster as skills coach next season in move from Connacht

MOSSY LAWLER IS to join the Munster coaching team next season after spending eight years working with Connacht.

Lawler will link up for the start of the 2023-24 season as Munster skills coach, he is currently the attack and skills coach with Connacht.

Previously Lawler worked with Connacht as Elite Player Development Officer with the province’s academy, while he has also been UL Bohemians Director of Rugby and coached at his old school Ardscoil Rís.

As a player, Lawler featured for Munster from 2000 to 2008, tasting success in the Champions Cup, Celtic League and Celtic Cup. He subsequently moved to England to play for Wasps.

Mossy Lawler.

Munster Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to confirm that former Munster player Mossy Lawler will join the province at the beginning of the 2023/24 season as Skills Coach.



“We are delighted to have Mossy joining our set-up this summer,” said Munster head coach Graham Rowntree.

“We have been really impressed with what he has done in Connacht over the last few years, and he will be a valuable addition to our coaching ticket bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role.

“We are always looking for ways to improve and fine tune what we are doing so to have a dedicated resource in this area and someone of Mossy’s calibre working with our players will be really beneficial.”

