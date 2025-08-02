Advertisement
Rangers' James Tavernier (right) and Djeidi Gassama (left) during the William Hill Premiership match at Fir Park. Alamy Stock Photo
point apiece

Rangers left frustrated in Scottish Premiership opener

The Gers were held by Motherwell thanks to Emmanuel Longelo’s late equaliser.
7.38pm, 2 Aug 2025
RANGERS STUMBLED to a 1-1 draw at Motherwell in their opening game of the Scottish Premiership season on Saturday, as Russell Martin’s men conceded a late equaliser at Fir Park.

The Glasgow giants, who secured a place in the third round of Champions League qualifying earlier this week, could not give new manager Martin a winning start to the league campaign.

James Tavernier put Rangers into a 14th-minute lead before Motherwell started to create chances.

The visitors kept them at bay until the 87th minute when English midfielder Emmanuel Longelo grabbed the home side a deserved point.

On Sunday, Celtic kick off their title defence against St Mirren at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers’ side romped to the championship last term, finishing 17 points clear of second-placed Rangers.

Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:

Kilmarnock 2 (Daniels 38, Watson 42) Livingston 2 (Muirhead 66-pen, Pittman 86)

Motherwell 1 (Longelo 87) Rangers 1 (Tavernier 14)

Playing Sunday

Falkirk v Dundee United (1400), Dundee v Hibernian (1500), Celtic v St Mirren (1630)

