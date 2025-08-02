The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Rangers left frustrated in Scottish Premiership opener
RANGERS STUMBLED to a 1-1 draw at Motherwell in their opening game of the Scottish Premiership season on Saturday, as Russell Martin’s men conceded a late equaliser at Fir Park.
The Glasgow giants, who secured a place in the third round of Champions League qualifying earlier this week, could not give new manager Martin a winning start to the league campaign.
James Tavernier put Rangers into a 14th-minute lead before Motherwell started to create chances.
The visitors kept them at bay until the 87th minute when English midfielder Emmanuel Longelo grabbed the home side a deserved point.
On Sunday, Celtic kick off their title defence against St Mirren at Parkhead.
Brendan Rodgers’ side romped to the championship last term, finishing 17 points clear of second-placed Rangers.
Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:
Kilmarnock 2 (Daniels 38, Watson 42) Livingston 2 (Muirhead 66-pen, Pittman 86)
Motherwell 1 (Longelo 87) Rangers 1 (Tavernier 14)
Playing Sunday
Falkirk v Dundee United (1400), Dundee v Hibernian (1500), Celtic v St Mirren (1630)
– © AFP 2025
