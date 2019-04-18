This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 18 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'In my head we were eliminated' - Sissoko left Etihad pitch thinking City had qualified

The Spurs midfielder had stormed for the dressing room before VAR’s amazing late intervention.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 1:00 PM
53 minutes ago 2,998 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4598383
Moussa Sissoko, injured just prior to leaving last night's game.
Image: Mike Egerton
Moussa Sissoko, injured just prior to leaving last night's game.
Moussa Sissoko, injured just prior to leaving last night's game.
Image: Mike Egerton

MOUSSA SISSOKO SAYS he did not realise Tottenham had qualified for the Champions League semi-finals at Manchester City’s expense.

Raheem Sterling thought he had completed his hat-trick in added time to send City through 5-4 on aggregate, but the goal was dramatically ruled out for offside.

Christian Eriksen gave the ball away in his own half but Bernardo Silva touched the ball on to Sergio Aguero, meaning the forward was offside before squaring to Sterling.

Sissoko, who was replaced in the first half due to injury, revealed he was unaware Sterling’s late strike had been disallowed as he had gone to the dressing room.

“At 4-3, it’s extra-time, we thought we were going to do it, then I’m on the bench, and they scored this goal for 5-3,” Sissoko told reporters.

“When I see that they score, I’m in all my mood, I go back to the dressing room so I didn’t see that the goal had been cancelled, so in my head we were eliminated.

“And it was one of the staff members who told me, when he came back to the dressing room, “Incredible! We did it!”, I said, ‘How did we do it?’, he said, ‘Yes, the goal was cancelled!’ So at that moment I put on a T-shirt, I ran outside to celebrate with my team-mates.

“I forgot the injury and ran away because it was an emotional shock. It’s a great thing, to be qualified for the semi-final, for us players and the club, it’s something historic. I had to celebrate this qualification with everyone.”

Tottenham lost their first two group stage matches but bounced back brilliantly to reach the knockout rounds, with Ajax now awaiting in the semi-finals after they downed City on away goals after Wednesday’s 4-3 second-leg loss.

Spurs will be without Son Heung-min due to suspension in the first game and Harry Kane is injured, while Ajax have accounted for Real Madrid and Juventus in the last two rounds.

Captain Hugo Lloris, though, says Pochettino’s side can go even further having reached the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

“Anything is possible at this stage of the competition, qualifying as we did… beat Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City,” Lloris said.

“Even if they [Ajax] are still young players, they are already a great team. We have to take all the chances on our side to believe in the achievement.

“For the club, it’s historic but we don’t want to stop here.”

City boss Pep Guardiola said it was a “cruel” way to settle a thrilling Champions League quarter-final, ending their quadruple hopes in the process, but Bernardo Silva defended the use of VAR.

Before Sterling’s late goal was ruled out for offside, VAR checked a Spurs goal by Fernando Llorente that seemed to brush his arm before bouncing in off his leg.

“I think VAR is a good thing because it helps the referees make better decisions, so no problems with the VAR,” Silva told reporters.

“Obviously I’ve had the opportunity to watch the last goal from Tottenham and the ball hits the hand [of Llorente]. No doubt about that, then the referee took his decision, so we have to respect it.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie