Williams captains Munster 'A' for Stateside clash with Free Jacks

MUNSTER HAVE INCLUDED five senior players in their ‘A’ team for Saturday’s Cara Cup game against the New England Free Jacks, with Duncan Williams named as captain.

The scrum-half is joined in the starting XV by Liam O’Connor, Conor Oliver, Dave O’Callaghan and Alex Wootton, with eight academy prospects handed starting opportunities in Massachusetts.

Williams has made just four senior starts this term. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Alan Tynan and Conor Phillips start in the back three alongside Wootton, who has struggled for game-time this season, while U20 Grand Slam winners Sean French and Ben Healy are named at outside centre and out-half respectively.

In the pack, O’Connor, Eoghan Clarke and Luke Masters pack down in the front row with Gavin Coombes and Seán O’Connor in the engine room. The back row features O’Callaghan, Oliver and Jack O’Sullivan, who continues his comeback from a knee ligament injury.

Ireland U20 hooker Billy Scannell, South African tighthead Kenyan Knox and winger James McCarthy are among those hoping to make an impression off the bench, as Munster play the first of two development fixtures Stateside [KO 10pm, Irish time].

After Saturday’s game against the Major League Rugby outfit, the southern province face Leinster ‘A’ at Union Point Sports Complex in Weymouth on Wednesday.

Munster ‘A’:

15. Alan Tynan

14. Conor Phillips

13. Seán French

12. Alex McHenry

11. Alex Wootton

10. Ben Healy

9. Duncan Williams (captain)

1. Liam O’Connor

2. Eoghan Clarke

3. Luke Masters

4. Gavin Coombes

5. Seán O’Connor

6. Dave O’Callaghan

7. Conor Oliver

8. Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements:

16. Billy Scannell

17. Keynan Knox

18. David Jennings

19. Paddy Kelly

20. Jack Daly

21. Jack Stafford

22. James Hart

23. James McCarthy.

