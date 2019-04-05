This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Williams captains Munster 'A' for Stateside clash with Free Jacks

The scrum-half is one of five senior players named to start tomorrow’s Cara Cup game in Boston.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 5 Apr 2019, 6:29 PM
32 minutes ago 1,125 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4579403

MUNSTER HAVE INCLUDED five senior players in their ‘A’ team for Saturday’s Cara Cup game against the New England Free Jacks, with Duncan Williams named as captain.

The scrum-half is joined in the starting XV by Liam O’Connor, Conor Oliver, Dave O’Callaghan and Alex Wootton, with eight academy prospects handed starting opportunities in Massachusetts.

Duncan Williams Williams has made just four senior starts this term. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Alan Tynan and Conor Phillips start in the back three alongside Wootton, who has struggled for game-time this season, while U20 Grand Slam winners Sean French and Ben Healy are named at outside centre and out-half respectively.

In the pack, O’Connor, Eoghan Clarke and Luke Masters pack down in the front row with Gavin Coombes and Seán O’Connor in the engine room. The back row features O’Callaghan, Oliver and Jack O’Sullivan, who continues his comeback from a knee ligament injury. 

Ireland U20 hooker Billy Scannell, South African tighthead Kenyan Knox and winger James McCarthy are among those hoping to make an impression off the bench, as Munster play the first of two development fixtures Stateside [KO 10pm, Irish time].

After Saturday’s game against the Major League Rugby outfit, the southern province face Leinster ‘A’ at Union Point Sports Complex in Weymouth on Wednesday.

Munster ‘A’:

15. Alan Tynan
14. Conor Phillips
13. Seán French
12. Alex McHenry
11. Alex Wootton
10. Ben Healy
9. Duncan Williams (captain)

1. Liam O’Connor
2. Eoghan Clarke
3. Luke Masters
4. Gavin Coombes
5. Seán O’Connor
6. Dave O’Callaghan
7. Conor Oliver
8. Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements:

16. Billy Scannell
17. Keynan Knox
18. David Jennings
19. Paddy Kelly
20. Jack Daly
21. Jack Stafford
22. James Hart
23. James McCarthy.

Gavan Casey and Ryan Bailey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look back on a thrilling weekend of European rugby on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

