Munster begin Graham Rowntree era with defeat in Cardiff

Cardiff Rugby 20

Munster 13

MUNSTER BEGAN THE Graham Rowntree era with defeat as they were beaten for the first time in four years by Cardiff.

This was an uncharacteristically sloppy performance from Munster who made several unforced errors and were second best in the contact area.

Munster made a poor start when a weak tackle from Fineen Wycherley on Max Llewellyn allowed the big centre to get back on his feet to run in unopposed for the try. Ben Healy got the visitors on the scoreboard with a tricky penalty from 35 metres out on the angle.

Cardiff were dealt a significant injury blow when star summer signing Liam Williams was forced to leave the field after sustaining an arm injury.

Munster began to grind their way back into the game, and an incisive break from former New Zealand centre Malakai Fekitoa, who had endured a disappointing debut up to this point, put the Irish province on the front foot.

And the Irish province looked almost certain to cross the try line after Shane Daly danced his way past Jarrod Evans before offloading to Liam Coombes who was stopped centimetres short of the line.

Cardiff’s scramble defence was excellent meaning Munster had to make do with three points from Healy’s boot which put them into the lead against the run of play. But Cardiff hit back on the stroke of half-time when a well-timed inside ball from hooker Kristian Dacey sent Llewellyn charging through a gap. The big centre proceeded to draw in the last Munster defender to put Dacey over for the try. Evans converted meaning Munster turned around 12-6 behind at the interval.

Cardiff didn’t make the most of their territorial advantage, and it cost them. Munster won a penalty at the breakdown and proceeded to boot the ball deep into Cardiff’s half.

The visitors went through the phases, and after a period of sustained pressure on the Cardiff line Jack O’Sullivan powered over from short range. Jack Crowley added the extras to put Munster into the lead with a mere 15 minutes left.

A general view of the game. Source: Alex James/INPHO

But Cardiff burst back into life with some lovely handling from the likes of Priestland and Samoan centre Ray Lee-Lo finding the edges with both Josh Adams, and James Botham coming close to scoring. Cardiff were inches away from Munster’s try line but some cynical infringing from the visitors saved a try but it did mean they lost the lead as Evans slotted over three points.

Cardiff put the result beyond doubt when some tremendous footwork from Willis Halaholo put Aled Summerhill over at the far right-hand corner.

Cardiff Rugby scorers

Tries – M Llewellyn 4, K Dacey 38, A Summerhill 79

Cons – J Evans 39 ]

Pens – J Evans 69

Munster scorers

Tries – J O’Sullivan 62

Cons – J Crowley 63

Pens – B Healy 17, 30

Cardiff Rugby: L Williams (R Priestland 29); A Summerhill, R Lee-Lo, M Llewellyn (U Halaholo 70), J Adams; J Evans, T Williams; R Carre, K Dacey (L Belcher 57), D Lewis (D Arhip 70), J Turnbull, S Davies (M Screech 75), J Botham, T Young (L Timani 64), T Faletau.

Replacements not used: R Barratt, L Williams,

Munster: S Daly; C Nash, C Farrell (A Frisch 55), M Fekitoa, L Coombes; Ben Healy, P Patterson; J Wycherley (D Kilcoyne 54), N Scannell (D Barron 55), K Knox (R Salanoa 53), J Kleyn, F Wycherley, J O’Donoghue, A Kendellen (J Hodnett 40), J O’Sullivan.

Replacements not used: T Ahern, N Cronin, J Crowley

Star man: Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby)

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).