Munster hurling championship ticket prices rise by €5 for second year in a row

HURLING FANS WILL need to be online at noon sharp on Wednesday, 2 April to avoid disappointment as tickets for the Munster championship go on general sale.
Supporters will need to dig a little deeper into their pockets this year too, with adult ticket prices rising by €5 for the second year in a row.
A stand ticket will now cost €35 while a terrace ticket has gone up to €30.
Followers who paid €25 for a stand ticket for the Clare v Cork Munster SHC clash in Ennis in 2023 will pay €35 for the same seat on 20 April.
The repeat of last season’s All-Ireland final is one of just two Munster championship games for which there will be no general sale. Tickets for Clare against Cork and Waterford at home to Limerick in Walsh Park on 3 May will be distributed through clubs in the participating counties.
Neutral fans still have a chance to take in a lot of other fixtures should they wish. Tickets will likely go quickly for many of the games, with the Pairc Úi Chaoimh sellout of the Cork-Tipp League final indicative of the level of interest for top-level hurling among the public.
Tickets went on sale on Ticketmaster at 4.30pm on Monday for the double header with Waterford v Offaly, with both stands quickly selling out. By Tuesday morning no tickets were available on the site.
Munster SHC
20 April
Clare v Cork, Ennis, no public sale.
Tipperary v Limerick, Thurles, stand and terrace tickets available
27 April
Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park, terrace
Cork v Tipperary, Pairc Úi Chaoimh, stand and terrace
3 May
Waterford v Limerick, Walsh Park, no general sale
10 May
Clare v Tipperary, Ennis, terrace
18 May
Tipperary v Waterford, stand and terrace
Limerick v Cork, Gaelic Grounds, terrace
25 May
Cork v Waterford, Pairc Úi Chaomh, stand and terrace
Prices:
Adult stand: €35
Adult terrace: €30
Students/OAP stand: €30
Student/OAP terrace: €25
Under 16s: €5
*Tickets will be available from https://www.gaa.ie/tickets, Ticketmaster and selected Centra and Supervalu outlets.
