Venues and throw-in times confirmed for Munster club hurling finals

MUNSTER GAA CHIEFS have confirmed the fixture details for this year’s club hurling finals in the province.

Semple Stadium will host the senior decider between Waterford’s Ballygunner and Clare’s Ballyea on Saturday 3 December.

Throw-in is at 3.15pm for a game that will be live on TG4.

Advertisement

Ballygunner are the reigning All-Ireland kingpins, while they also won the Munster title in 2018. They defeated Ballyea in the 2018 provincial semi-final by three points after extra-time, while last year’s game ended in a comprehensive 17-point win for the Waterford champions in Ennis.

Ballyea are contesting their second Munster decider, having won their inaugural final appearance in 2016 against Glen Rovers.

AIB Munster Club Hurling Final Venues



SHC - Ballygunner (Waterford) v Ballyea (Clare) in FBD Semple Stadium (3/12 at 3:15pm)



IHC - Roscrea (Tipperary) v Monaleen (Limerick) in Páirc Uí Rinn (4/12 at 1pm)



JHC - Ballygiblin (Cork) v St. Kierans (Limerick) in Mallow (4/12 at 1pm) pic.twitter.com/Ydn5DiIJpi — Munster GAA (@MunsterGAA) November 22, 2022

Sunday 4 December will see the intermediate final between Tipperary’s Roscrea and Limerick’s Monaleen in Páirc Uí Rinn at 1pm.

No Tipperary side has won this championship since 2012 when Silvermines were triumphant, while Effin were the last Limerick winners back in 2011.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

On the same day in Mallow, the junior final will see Cork’s Ballygiblin face Limerick’s St Kieran’s at 1pm.

Ballygiblin won this championship, last year, defeating Tipperary’s Skeheenarinky, and are eligible to compete again this season at this level.

Blackrock in 2009 are the only previous Limerick victors in this championship.