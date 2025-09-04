Munster and Connacht name sides for upcoming challenge matches

A NOVEL APPROACH from new Munster head coach Clayton McMillan as he approaches Friday’s opening pre-season game against Gloucester at Kingsholm Stadium on Friday, kick-off at 7.30pm.

McMillan has named two separate teams, one to start each half, as a measure to get as much gametime into his players as possible.

JJ Hanrahan, along with fellow new signings Dan Kelly and Conor Ryan will make their first appearances after joining up over the summer.

Shay McCarthy, Evan O’Connell, Ruadhán Quinn and Kieran Ryan are all involved having been promoted from the Academy to the senior squad, while Academy players Seán Edogbo and Max Clein are also both included.

Max Clein, Mark Donnelly and Kieran Ryan are named as replacements for both halves.

Munster’s Ireland and Ireland U20 internationals who were on international duty in the summer were not considered for selection having only recently started the pre-season training programme.

First half team

Mike Haley; Andrew Smith, Tom Farrell, Dan Kelly, Shay McCarthy; Tony Butler, Ethan Coughlan; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Evan O’Connell, Fineen Wycherley; Ruadhán Quinn, John Hodnett, Brian Gleeson.

Second half team

Thaakir Abrahams; Shane Daly, Seán O’Brien, Alex Nankivell, Diarmuid Kilgallen; JJ Hanrahan, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Lee Barron, Oli Jager; Conor Ryan, Fineen Wycherley/Evan O’Connell; Seán Edogbo, Ruadhán Quinn/John Hodnett, Jack O’Donoghue.

Meanwhile, the Stuart Lancaster era in Connacht truly begins as he names an extended 30-man squad for tomorrow’s pre-season friendly against Sale Sharks at Corpacq Stadium (kick-off at 7.30pm).

Cian Prendergast captains the side and is one of a number of Irish internationals, including Jack Aungier, Darragh Murray and Shayne Bolton, who return to the starting XV having sat out last week’s game, while Ben Murphy is among the replacements.

Following a start at full-back last weekend, Academy player Seán Naughton again lines out at #15 while a further three Academy players, Sean Walsh, Daniel Ryan and Matthew Victory are among the replacements.

Connacht

Seán Naughton; Chay Mullins, David Hawkshaw, Cathal Forde, Shayne Bolton; Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; Denis Buckley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jack Aungier; Darragh Murray, Josh Murphy, Cian Prendergast (C), Sean O’Brien, Sean Jansen

Replacements: Eoin de Buitléar, Jordan Duggan, Sam Illo, Niall Murray, David O’Connor, Paul Boyle, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Ben Murphy, Josh Ioane, Sean Walsh, Byron Ralston, Shane Jennings, Colm Reilly, Daniel Ryan, Matthew Victory.