Munster keen to make another statement as Connacht come to Thomond

MUNSTER AND CONNACHT come into today’s interpro meeting in Thomond Park [KO 7.45pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV] on the back of contrasting experiences last time out, but hold similar objectives. Indeed, ‘reaction’ may well have been the word of the week in both camps.

For Munster, they want to back up a win over Leinster in Croke Park which suggested this may well be the start of a bright new era under Clayton McMillan. If that is the case, winning home games such as this is imperative.

Connacht arrive looking to pick themselves up from a gut-punch of a defeat to the Bulls, clawing their way back in Galway only to see a missed conversion leave them the wrong side of a one-point loss. They need to go to the well again if they are to finish this opening block on a high.

Moods can swing wildly over the course of a week in pro sport.

Unbeaten across the opening four rounds of the new URC season, Munster look well placed to maintain that record even with a host of changes made and their internationals away in Chicago.

Seven switches in total sees John Hodnett and Diarmuid Kilgallen return from injury for their first starts of the season, while Alex Nankivell, JJ Hanrahan, Lee Barron, Jean Kleyn and Gavin Coombes are all promoted from bench to first XV.

“We want to make Thomond Park and Virgin Media Park really, really tough places to come and play,” says Munster head coach Clayton McMillan.

You’re always aware there’s an edge about you when you go in behind the enemy lines, but we need other people to feel that same way when they come here and we can only do that through our performances.

“We’re aware there will be a lot of eyes and a lot of interest on how the team bounces back. I think it’s really hard to get to that same emotional level every week. It’s a tough thing to do. That’s why you celebrate the teams that can do that consistently, and if you even happen to be a little bit short in that emotional stuff, then everything else has to be pinpoint accurate.

“So we’ll hopefully be at that same emotional level. Time will tell. But if we aren’t, then everything else has to be on point; our scrum, our line-out, our tactical kicking game, our handling, our discipline. It’s when you don’t have the edge or the emotion and you’re inaccurate, then you get yourself in trouble.”

On the whole, it remains a strong Munster side, one which should have the muscle to handle their neighbours up front and one which retains speed and skill in the backline, with former Connacht man Kilgallen back from his latest injury setback.

“I was really excited around Diarmuid’s preseason and he’s just got genuine X-factor gas. You just can’t buy gas and he’s got plenty of it,” McMillan says.

Diarmuid Kilgallen makes his first start of the season. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s a talented back three with Thaakir Abrahams getting another start, I thought he was really good last week, and also Shane Day. Hopefully we can provide enough opportunities for them to do more than just tackle on the wings, but get to run with a bit of freedom. It won’t come without hard work.”

Connacht make the trip looking to end some dreadful recent records. The province can only point to one URC win on the road over the last 12 months – at Zebre in May on the final day of regular season action. They’ve also lost their last eight interpros.

It’s still early days under Stuart Lancaster, but after the pre-season optimism the return so far has been mixed. Connacht made a winning start against Benetton, but were then frustrated to see their second round game against Scarlets postponed. That appeared to linger into the round three loss at Cardiff, which was an abysmal watch. Last weekend a Bulls side hurting from defeat to Ulster came to Galway with a point to prove, and the hosts fell agonisingly short of pulling off a late comeback victory.

There was fight and spirit on show, and while they’ll need more of that tonight, they’ll be without key leaders in Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham, who are all away on Ireland duty.

Lancaster has switched nine of his starting XV and there’s a youthful look to the side, with 22-year-old Academy graduate Harry West debuting at full-back and Finn Treacy (21) on the wing. Highly-rated Galway native Hugh Gavin (21) – capped by Ireland over the summer – gets the nod to partner Cathal Forde at centre in his first start at the season. Josh Murphy starts in the Connacht pack having had his red card against the Bulls overturned.

It’s worth remembering that before Connacht’s season went sour last year, they lit up Thomond Park on the opening weekend before falling to what felt a cruel defeat. [Munster also won the reverse fixture 30-24 in March]. Their half-backs that day, Ben Murphy and Josh Ioane, are again partnered together this time around. In an interesting sub-plot, Ioane goes up against McMillan, who coached him at the Chiefs.

“I know a fair bit about Josh Ioane, I coached him for a number of years and I’m well aware of what he can bring to the table and how he can stress opposition teams,” McMillan says.

Connacht’s Josh Ioane. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“He’s immensely talented with ball in hand. His decision to leave New Zealand, I think, was a good one because he’s just sitting in behind some other guys who are just slightly ahead, but it was no reflection on him as a rugby player. I was pleased for him to come up here and do well.

“He’s one of those guys who’s just got fast hands, fast feet and always challenging the line, and if you just go to sleep for a second, it’ll hurt you. So yep, we’ll need to put a big X on his back, or front.”

That season opener in Thomond last year rolled into a 10-try thriller. But it was also pre-McMillan at Munster, pre-Lancaster at Connacht. Both coaches would hope their teams can show a little more control this evening, and both will feel a result would make a real statement.

A Munster win would leave the province five from five from the opening block of URC fixtures, an impressive return for a group still settling in with a new head coach.

A Connacht victory would turn heads and mark the first big scalp of Lancaster’s tenure.

We’re still only learning what both of these provinces will look like under their new bosses. Today should tell us a little bit more.

MUNSTER: Shane Daly; Diarmuid Kilgallen, Dan Kelly, Alex Nankivell, Thaakir Abrahams; JJ Hanrahan, Ethan Coughlan; Michael Milne, Lee Barron, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (capt), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman, Ronan Foxe, Evan O’Connell, Ruadhan Quinn, Jake O’Riordan, Tony Butler, Shay McCarthy.

CONNACHT: Harry West; Byron Ralson, Hugh Gavin, Cathal Forde, Finn Treacy; Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Sam Illo; Joe Joyce, Darragh Murray; Josh Murphy, Paul Boyle (capt), Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Peter Dooley, Fiachna Barrett, Niall Murray, David O’Connor, Matthew Devine, Sean Naughton, Seán O’Brien.

Referee: Andrea Piardi