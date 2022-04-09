Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 9 April 2022
Advertisement

Pressure mounts on Munster and Connacht in URC after South African derbies

The Scarlets also won today, meaning Connacht drop to 10th in the table.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 9 Apr 2022, 5:38 PM
31 minutes ago 1,803 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5734670
The Sharks beat the Lions 37-10.
Image: Steve Haag/INPHO
The Sharks beat the Lions 37-10.
The Sharks beat the Lions 37-10.
Image: Steve Haag/INPHO

THE PRESSURE ON Munster and Connacht in the United Rugby Championship run-in has mounted after wins for the Stormers, Sharks, and Scarlets in today’s rescheduled league fixtures.

Munster currently sit fourth in the URC table, meaning they would get a crucial home quarter-final if they hold onto that spot, but the Stormers’ 19-17 win over the Bulls today means John Dobson’s side are now level on match points with the Irish province and trail only on points difference.

The Shark’s big 37-10 victory over the Lions means they are now just a point behind Munster.

Munster’s three remaining regular-season URC games will see them travel to Ulster, welcome Cardiff to Cork, and face Leinster in Dublin.

The Stormers’ run-in involves them welcoming Glasgow and Leinster to Cape Town before they travel to Wales to face the Scarlets.

As for the Sharks, they face Leinster and Connacht at home before a visit to Ireland to take on Ulster in their final regular-season game.

manie-libbok The Stormers enjoyed a crucial win over the Bulls. Source: Steve Haag/INPHO

Edinburgh are just three points behind Munster and have three home games left, while the Bulls are four points off van Graan’s side.

Meanwhile, Connacht’s slim play-off hopes have faded again due to the Sharks and Scarlets’ bonus-point victories over the Lions and Cardiff, respectively. 

Andy Friend’s men have dropped to 10th in the table and are now 11 points off the top eight, which they need to be part of to reach the play-offs.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

With a South African tour to come after their Champions Cup clashes with Leinster, Connacht still have a tough schedule in facing the Lions and Sharks away before they finish up with a home clash against Zebre.

It looks like Connacht will need something of a miracle to feature in the URC play-offs and qualify for next season’s Champions Cup.

IMG_1718

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie