Pressure mounts on Munster and Connacht in URC after South African derbies

THE PRESSURE ON Munster and Connacht in the United Rugby Championship run-in has mounted after wins for the Stormers, Sharks, and Scarlets in today’s rescheduled league fixtures.

Munster currently sit fourth in the URC table, meaning they would get a crucial home quarter-final if they hold onto that spot, but the Stormers’ 19-17 win over the Bulls today means John Dobson’s side are now level on match points with the Irish province and trail only on points difference.

The Shark’s big 37-10 victory over the Lions means they are now just a point behind Munster.

Munster’s three remaining regular-season URC games will see them travel to Ulster, welcome Cardiff to Cork, and face Leinster in Dublin.

The Stormers’ run-in involves them welcoming Glasgow and Leinster to Cape Town before they travel to Wales to face the Scarlets.

As for the Sharks, they face Leinster and Connacht at home before a visit to Ireland to take on Ulster in their final regular-season game.

The Stormers enjoyed a crucial win over the Bulls. Source: Steve Haag/INPHO

Edinburgh are just three points behind Munster and have three home games left, while the Bulls are four points off van Graan’s side.

Meanwhile, Connacht’s slim play-off hopes have faded again due to the Sharks and Scarlets’ bonus-point victories over the Lions and Cardiff, respectively.

Andy Friend’s men have dropped to 10th in the table and are now 11 points off the top eight, which they need to be part of to reach the play-offs.

With a South African tour to come after their Champions Cup clashes with Leinster, Connacht still have a tough schedule in facing the Lions and Sharks away before they finish up with a home clash against Zebre.

It looks like Connacht will need something of a miracle to feature in the URC play-offs and qualify for next season’s Champions Cup.