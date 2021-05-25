BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 25 May 2021
Advertisement

Murray and Farrell ruled out of Munster's Rainbow Cup clash with Cardiff

The province are in action at Thomond Park on Friday evening.

By The42 Team Tuesday 25 May 2021, 12:02 PM
1 hour ago 1,746 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5447456
Conor Murray and Chris Farrell during Munster training (file photo).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Conor Murray and Chris Farrell during Munster training (file photo).
Conor Murray and Chris Farrell during Munster training (file photo).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE GIVEN an update on the fitness of their squad ahead of this week’s Pro14 Rainbow Cup meeting with Cardiff Blues.

The province host Welsh opposition at Thomond Park on Friday evening (7.35pm), having accumulated ten points so far from their opening three matches.

Scrum-half Conor Murray will miss the game due to a low-grade leg injury but Munster say he is expected to be available for the next round — away to Zebre on 11 June.

Murray’s Ireland team-mate Chris Farrell is also ruled out as the centre is undergoing rehabilitation for a groin injury.

Roman Salanoa (ankle) and Thomas Ahern (illness) aren’t available, while Paddy Patterson (ankle) and Gavin Coombes (illness) have returned to training and Jack Crowley is back after spending time with the Ireland 7s.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie