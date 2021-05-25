Murray and Farrell ruled out of Munster's Rainbow Cup clash with Cardiff

MUNSTER HAVE GIVEN an update on the fitness of their squad ahead of this week’s Pro14 Rainbow Cup meeting with Cardiff Blues.

The province host Welsh opposition at Thomond Park on Friday evening (7.35pm), having accumulated ten points so far from their opening three matches.

Scrum-half Conor Murray will miss the game due to a low-grade leg injury but Munster say he is expected to be available for the next round — away to Zebre on 11 June.

Murray’s Ireland team-mate Chris Farrell is also ruled out as the centre is undergoing rehabilitation for a groin injury.

Roman Salanoa (ankle) and Thomas Ahern (illness) aren’t available, while Paddy Patterson (ankle) and Gavin Coombes (illness) have returned to training and Jack Crowley is back after spending time with the Ireland 7s.

