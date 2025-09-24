The Munster depth chart: Back three battle, Kelly signing, farewells

MUNSTER REACHED THE Champions Cup quarter-finals and were a penalty shootout away from the URC semi-finals last season, but expectations are always high around the southern province.

With the highly-regarded Kiwi coach Clayton McMillan now in charge, Munster have hopes of moving up another level this season. The New Zealander has spoken of his determination to make his team more consistent.

They need to make a better start than has been the case in recent years, while they have made changes behind the scenes in a bid to ensure the injury crises of the last two seasons aren’t repeated.

McMillan knows that what matters most is getting the best out of his squad of players.

Included in brackets after each player’s name is their age and number of Munster caps in the format [age, caps].

Loosehead prop

Jeremy Loughman [30, 115]

Michael Milne [26, 4]

Josh Wycherley [26, 76]

Mark Donnelly [24, 13]

Kieran Ryan [23, 12]

Michael Milne arrived towards the end of last season.

Michael Milne made the move to Munster from Leinster earlier than expected at the end of last season and delivered an instant impact in his first four games, as well as getting his Ireland debut in July.

The explosive Milne arrived when loosehead incumbent Jeremy Loughman was sidelined. Loughman had two stints out of action last season due to hip and leg injuries but he’s now back and ready to compete with Milne for the number one shirt.

The long-serving Dave Kilcoyne has retired after a couple of injury-hit seasons, but 26-year-old Josh Wycherley will also be jostling with Milne and Loughman. Recent academy products Mark Donnelly and Kieran Ryan – who can also play at tighthead – will be pushing to build their experience.

Hooker

Niall Scannell [33, 199]

Diarmuid Barron [27, 86]

Lee Barron [24, 3]

Lee Barron in pre-season action against Bath.

With Scott Buckley and Eoghan Clarke having moved on, Munster have three senior hookers and there should be good competition over the course of the season. Niall Scannell is the grizzled veteran of the group, Diarmuid Barron has pushed past him at various stages, and Lee Barron is the freshest face.

The tall, dynamic Lee Barron arrived early from Leinster at the end of last season along with Milne and showed promise in his three appearances, so he’ll be determined to jump to the top of the pecking order this season.

With Year 3 academy hooker Max Clein featuring for Munster in pre-season, McMillan and co. are also looking further down the depth chart.

Tighthead prop

Oli Jager [30, 27]

John Ryan [37, 244]

Roman Salanoa [27, 30]

Conor Bartley [30, 0]

Roman Salanoa has missed the last two seasons.

The vastly experienced Stephen Archer retired at the end of last season and though 37-year-old John Ryan signed on for another campaign, Munster must continue the process of moving into the next chapter.

Ireland-capped Oli Jager will probably see this as his chance to cement his position as Munster’s main man at tighthead, even if Ryan’s nous is likely to be useful once again.

The big, powerful Roman Salanoa is thankfully now nearing a return from his long-term knee problems, with the Hawaiian native’s last appearance having been in the 2023 URC final. Before being sidelined, Salanoa had earned a place in the Ireland set-up, so he’ll hope to get back rolling as soon as possible.

Young Munster man Conor Bartley – who can also play at loosehead – joined during the course of last season and has had a short-term extension into this campaign, so the 30-year-old will be hoping for a senior debut. Loosehead prop Kieran Ryan can also play at tighthead, where he lined out in pre-season against Gloucester.

Second row

Tadhg Beirne [33, 93]

Jean Kleyn [32, 151]

Edwin Edogbo [22, 15]

Fineen Wycherley [27, 130]

Evan O’Connell [21, 6]

Conor Ryan [21, 0]

Evan O'Connell [right] is highly rated.

Tadhg Beirne is a truly world-class player and McMillan has decided to keep him in the captaincy role he took on last season. The 33-year-old will continue to be a game-changing figure in the second row.

Jean Kleyn is nearing a return from the knee injury he suffered while on Springboks duty over the summer and the abrasive South African lock is due a good run of fitness.

Edwin Edogbo has put his two Achilles tendon injuries behind him and though he had to deal with a back issue more recently, his return will be a big boost. He and Kleyn are two heavy-duty tighthead locks who will give Munster plenty of grunt.

The promising Evan O’Connell is a different type of second row with his lineout ability and mobility, while the experienced Fineen Wycherley is something of a blend of those qualities.

Clonakilty RFC product Conor Ryan has joined on a development contract after impressing with UCC in the AIL, giving Munster another rangy second row option.

Speaking of which, Tom Ahern will be bringing as much dynamism as usual for Munster whether he’s used in the second row or at blindside flanker. He won his first two Ireland caps on their July tour.

Cian Hurley has moved on and is playing with Southland in New Zealand’s NPC.

Back row

Gavin Coombes [27, 120]

John Hodnett [26, 81]

Tom Ahern [25, 66]

Alex Kendellen [24, 90]

Jack O’Donoghue [31, 219]

Brian Gleeson [21, 19]

Ruadhán Quinn [21, 19]

Gavin Coombes has been a pivotal player for years.

It will be strange seeing a Munster back row without Peter O’Mahony in it for their biggest games, but the legendary blindside retired. This is the post-POM era.

The aforementioned Tom Ahern can provide something unique at number six with his remarkable speed, while he has worked hard on his lineout and maul work. Munster will be pushing him to become a consistently big influence.

Gavin Coombes has been a dominant figure at number eight for Munster for years and he had the joy of returning to an Ireland jersey against Georgia in July, which should be a big boost.

John Hodnett and Aled Kendellen have been vying for the number seven shirt for a while now, so it will be intriguing to see who McMillan leads towards. Both will have important roles to play this season.

Still only 31, Jack O’Donoghue provides versatility in covering all three back row slots, while bringing his experience and set-piece quality to the mix. At the other end of the age scale are the two promising 21-year-olds, Brian Gleeson and Ruadhán Quinn. They’ll both be keen to shift from being seen as prospects to being viewed as first-teamers.

Scrum-half

Craig Casey [26, 101]

Ethan Coughlan [23, 20]

Paddy Patterson [26, 38]

Paddy Patterson will be aiming to step up at scrum-half.

There’s no more Conor Murray and, as with O’Mahony, it will be a bit weird watching Munster without the great scrum-half in their squad.

That said, Craig Casey had already taken over as Munster’s first-choice number nine some time ago and he is a key leader in this group, having also captained Ireland on their summer tour.

Backing up Casey are 23-year-old Ennis man Ethan Coughlan, who has made steady progress over the last two seasons, and 26-year-old Paddy Patterson, who has had some good spells of form occasionally stunted by bad injury luck. Munster need both Coughlan and Patterson to take things to the next level after Murray’s retirement.

Out-half

Jack Crowley [25, 71]

JJ Hanrahan [33, 142]

Tony Butler [23, 21]

Jack Crowley playing for Ireland in July.

Jack Crowley is well established as the main man at number 10, but McMillan will surely enjoy the process of getting even more from the talented Ireland international. Crowley’s attacking skillset and defensive grit are always prominent when Munster are at their best.

Billy Burns was released after just one season with the province, which opened the door for JJ Hanrahan to return for his third stint with his native Munster. Hanrahan is now a highly experienced figure whose performances for Connacht showed he’s still sharp.

Hanrahan is likely to be a good influence on Tony Butler, although the latter will be keen to move beyond being seen as the young apprentice and earn more starts at number 10.

Centre

Alex Nankivell [28, 34]

Tom Farrell [31, 26]

Dan Kelly [24, 0]

Seán O’Brien [27, 33]

Fionn Gibbons [23, 2]

Tom Farrell was player of the season for 2024/25.

Kiwi centre Alex Nankivell is one of the biggest energisers in the Munster team and brings cutting-edge on both sides of the ball at his best. He teamed up with Tom Farrell to fine effect last season.

Farrell’s remarkable impact earned him Munster’s player of the season award and he was thrilling to watch. He’s a popular among the province’s fans but now faces competition for his place from new signing Dan Kelly.

24-year-old Kelly arrived with one England cap on his CV but that was more than three years ago, so he’s now Irish-qualified again. Both Kelly and Nankivell are capable of playing at number 12 and number 13.

That competition for places should be positive, while Seán O’Brien and academy graduate Fionn Gibbons will also be vying for game time in midfield. Both of them can also play on the wing. The long-serving Rory Scannell moved on at the end of last season and is now with Ealing in the English Championship.

Back three

Calvin Nash [28, 91]

Thaakir Abrahams [26, 12]

Mike Haley [31, 121]

Shane Daly [28, 105]

Diarmuid Kilgallen [25, 8]

Andrew Smith [25, 4]

Shay McCarthy [22, 14]

Thaakir Abrahams at an open training session.

In the unlikely event of everyone staying fit, McMillan should have some interesting calls to make in his back three this season.

Ireland wing Calvin Nash has been an ever-present at number 14 when available, while Shane Daly has been the main man in the number 11 shirt in recent seasons.

Mike Haley had been the incumbent at fullback but amidst his injury travails last season, South African flyer Thaakir Abrahams showed his attacking flair at number 15.

The tall, athletic Diarmuid Kilgallen was another new addition who made a positive impression last season, although he had a number of stints on the sideline due to injury and just needs to stay fit.

Andrew Smith joined from Connacht during the course of last season and did well in his first four appearances, so he’ll be hoping to show off his acrobatic finishing skills whenever he gets a chance.

While Liam Coombes and Patrick Campbell moved on at the end of last season, 22-year-old Shay McCarthy has been promoted onto a development contract and brings an aggressive edge to his wing play.

Academy

Munster have five new additions to their academy, including out-half Tom Wood, the younger brother of Year 2 centre Gordon. They’re the sons of Munster and Ireland legend Keith, and both have shown promise so far.

Tighthead prop Darragh McSweeney has had his time with the academy extended beyond the usual three years because of his injury problems in recent seasons, so Munster will hope he and fellow tighthead Ronan Foxe – who has three senior caps – will kick on to provide more depth in that position.

Ben O'Connor has featured strongly for the senior team.

Year 3 fullback Ben O’Connor has already made 12 senior appearances and will only add to the competition in the back three, while hooker Danny Sheahan is another academy player who Munster have already capped.

Blindside flanker Michael Foy, who can also play in the second row, is seen as a big prospect, while the explosive number six Seán Edogbo is another young player who will hope to kick on.

With only three senior hookers in Munster, academy man Clein will have ambitions of muscling his way into senior contention this season.

Year 1:

Eoghan Smyth [centre]

Tom Wood [out-half]

Emmet Calvey [loosehead prop]

Conor Kennelly [second row]

Oisin Minogue [back row]

Year 2:

Gene O’Leary Kareem [centre]

Gordon Wood [centre]

Jake O’Riordan [scrum-half]

Danny Sheahan [hooker]

Michael Foy [back row/lock]

Seán Edogbo [back row]

Luke Murphy [back row]

Year 3: