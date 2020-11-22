Out-half Healy returns for Munster as O'Sullivan starts at openside flanker

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has restored 21-year-old out-half Ben Healy to the Munster team for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun [KO 8.15pm, eir Sport].

The Tipperary native has impressed early on this season and comes back into the starting XV in place of JJ Hanrahan, who could make his 100th Munster appearance off the bench.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Jack O’Sullivan has been named at openside flanker in a back row that also involves Fineen Wycherley shifting from lock to blindside flanker. The in-form Gavin Coombes remains at number eight.

Billy Holland captains the team from the second row alongside Jean Kleyn, while the front row of James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, and Stephen Archer is unchanged.

Healy is joined by fellow 21-year-old Craig Casey in the halfback pairing, while Damian de Allende and Rory Scannell continue in midfield.

Calvin Nash comes into the XV on the right wing, completing the back three with Matt Gallagher and Mike Haley.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Rory Scannell

12. Damian de Allende

11. Matt Gallagher

10. Ben Healy

9. Craig Casey

1. James Cronin

2. Kevin O’Byrne

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland (captain)

6. Fineen Wycherley

7. Jack O’Sullivan

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Keynan Knox

19. Jack O’Donoghue

20. Tommy O’Donnell

21. Nick McCarthy

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Dan Goggin

Glasgow Warriors:

15. Glenn Bryce

14. Tommy Seymour

13. Nick Grigg

12. Robbie Fergusson

11. Robbie Nairn

10. Pete Horne

9. Sean Kennedy

1. Aki Seiuli

2. Grant Stewart

3. Enrique Pieretto

4. Lewis Bean

5. Rob Harley

6. Ryan Wilson (captain)

7. Tom Gordon

8. TJ Ioane

Replacements:

16. Johnny Matthews

17. Alex Allan

18. D’arcy Rae

19. Hamish Bain

20. Fotu Lokotui

21. Caleb Korteweg

22. Brandon Thomson

23. Niko Matawalu

Referee: Adam Jones [WRU].