Out-half Healy returns for Munster as O'Sullivan starts at openside flanker

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has restored 21-year-old out-half Ben Healy to the Munster team for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun [KO 8.15pm, eir Sport].
The Tipperary native has impressed early on this season and comes back into the starting XV in place of JJ Hanrahan, who could make his 100th Munster appearance off the bench.
Meanwhile, 22-year-old Jack O’Sullivan has been named at openside flanker in a back row that also involves Fineen Wycherley shifting from lock to blindside flanker. The in-form Gavin Coombes remains at number eight.
Billy Holland captains the team from the second row alongside Jean Kleyn, while the front row of James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, and Stephen Archer is unchanged.
Healy is joined by fellow 21-year-old Craig Casey in the halfback pairing, while Damian de Allende and Rory Scannell continue in midfield.
Calvin Nash comes into the XV on the right wing, completing the back three with Matt Gallagher and Mike Haley.
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Calvin Nash
13. Rory Scannell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Matt Gallagher
10. Ben Healy
9. Craig Casey
1. James Cronin
2. Kevin O’Byrne
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland (captain)
6. Fineen Wycherley
7. Jack O’Sullivan
8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
16. Rhys Marshall
17. Josh Wycherley
18. Keynan Knox
19. Jack O’Donoghue
20. Tommy O’Donnell
21. Nick McCarthy
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Dan Goggin
Glasgow Warriors:
15. Glenn Bryce
14. Tommy Seymour
13. Nick Grigg
12. Robbie Fergusson
11. Robbie Nairn
10. Pete Horne
9. Sean Kennedy
1. Aki Seiuli
2. Grant Stewart
3. Enrique Pieretto
4. Lewis Bean
5. Rob Harley
6. Ryan Wilson (captain)
7. Tom Gordon
8. TJ Ioane
Replacements:
16. Johnny Matthews
17. Alex Allan
18. D’arcy Rae
19. Hamish Bain
20. Fotu Lokotui
21. Caleb Korteweg
22. Brandon Thomson
23. Niko Matawalu
Referee: Adam Jones [WRU].
