Tom Maher/INPHO Cusack Park in Ennis.
# Dates For Diary
Four Sigerson games called off due to bad weather, Munster hurling throw-in times revealed
Only one third-level football match goes ahead tonight.
25 minutes ago

FOUR OF THE five Sigerson Cup games scheduled for tonight have been postponed due to weather conditions and have instead been re-scheduled for Thursday.

Queen’s University against DCU in Belfast, a game due to be livestreamed, has been postponed along with the meetings of ATU Sligo and St Mary’s Belfast, UCD against University of Galway and Maynooth University against MTU Cork, have all been moved.

It leaves just UL against TU Dublin going ahead tonight with a 7pm throw-in time.

Elsewhere the throw-in times for this year’s Munster senior hurling championship have been confirmed.

There will be ten round-robin games, commencing on 23 April. The venues for Waterford’s home matches have yet to be finalised.

Munster SHC Fixtures

  • Sunday 23 April: Waterford v Limerick, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Sunday 23 April: Clare v Tipperary, Cusack Park, Ennis, 4pm.
  • Saturday 29 April: Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 7pm.
  • Sunday 30 April: Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm.
  • Saturday 6 May: Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm.
  • Saturday 13 May: Waterford v Clare, Venue TBC, 6pm.
  • Sunday 21 May: Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm.
  • Sunday 21 May: Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4pm.
  • Sunday 28 May: Limerick v Cork, Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 4pm.
  • Sunday 28 May: Tipperary v Waterford, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4pm.

Sigerson Cup Fixtures

Tuesday 17 January

  • UL  v TU Dublin, 7pm

Wednesday 18 January

  • ATU Galway v UCC, Tuam Stadium, 2.30pm.
  • SETU Carlow v MTU Kerry, Carlow IT, 6pm.
  • Ulster University v ATU Donegal, Jordanstown, 7pm

Thursday 19 January

  • Queen’s University v DCU, The Dub, 6pm.
  • ATU Sligo v St Mary’s Belfast, IT Sligo Grounds, 7pm.
  • Maynooth University v MTU Cork, Maynooth University North Campus, 7pm.
  • UCD v University of Galway, Belfield, 7.15pm.
