Up to seven Munster senior hurling games set to sell out amid high demand for tickets

THE HUGE PUBLIC demand to see Munster hurling championship games has resulted in a series of sellouts after tickets went on general sale today at noon.

Up to seven full houses seem to be in prospect across a number of venues this month and next.

Advertisement

There are no longer tickets available for Cork’s home game against Tipperary at Páirc Úi Chaoimh on 27 April on Ticketmaster, with the website selling out their allocation of City and Blackrock End terrace tickets and a small number of stand tickets today. Tickets distributed through clubs will almost certainly sell out too.

Cork’s other games all look set to be sellouts – there is no public sale for Clare v Cork in Ennis on 20 April with tickets being distributed through clubs and the two county boards involved.

Limerick v Cork on 18 May at the Gaelic Grounds has no tickets left on Ticketmaster following today’s general sale, where only terrace tickets were available.

Cork v Waterford in Páirc Úi Chaoimh on 25 May seems set to sell out with only a small number of City End tickets remaining.

Waterford are set to play in front of a full house at home to Limerick in Walsh Park on 3 May. Only a small number of terrace tickets went on sale for the Deise’s home tie against Tipperary on 27 April, with the smaller capacity allied to demand meaning it will likely sell out.

There are no tickets available to the general public for Clare’s home game against Tipperary on 10 May.

Tipperary’s two home games, against Limerick and Waterford, are the outliers so far with tickets still available. There are also tickets remaining for Limerick-Clare at the Gaelic grounds on 25 May, though this game will likely be close to capacity by the time it is played.