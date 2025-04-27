Poll: Who will win today's Munster hurling games?

AFTER AN OPENING day of draws and drama, the Munster hurling madness continues this afternoon.

Cork and Clare, and Tipperary and Limerick, couldn’t be separated in two thrilling encounters last Sunday, and Waterford now join the party after waiting in the wings.

The Déise host All-Ireland champions Clare at Walsh Park at 2pm, before Cork and Tipperary renew their rivalry at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 4pm. Both games are live on RTÉ 2.

Expect more thrills and spills as the Munster hurling championship heats up.

Who will get off the mark with a first win this afternoon?

For the purpose of the poll, let’s leave the prospect of draws out of it — but let us know in the comments section if you think there’ll be another deadlock or two.

