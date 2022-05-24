Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 24 May 2022
Munster's Jack Daly sidelined after suffering cruciate ligament injury

Munster wait for further update on Andrew Conway’s knee injury ahead of Ulster showdown.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 24 May 2022, 5:26 PM
58 minutes ago 1,472 Views 0 Comments
Daly has been referred to a specialist for further treatment on the injury.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MUNSTER’S JACK DALY could face a significant spell on the sidelines after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship defeat to Leinster.

The former Ireland U20 international picked up the injury after coming off the bench in the second half of the 35-25 defeat at the Aviva Stadium.

Munster confirmed today that Daly has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament and the lock will now be referred to a specialist for further treatment. 

The province must also wait for further news on Andrew Conway ahead of next week’s URC quarter-final away to Ulster.

Conway suffered “an aggravation of his previous knee injury” against Leinster and needs further assessment this week.

There was better news concerning Jean Kleyn after a scan on the neck injury which he sustained indicated that it is not likely to be a long-term injury, while Alex Kendellen is following the return to play protocols following a head injury assessment.

