No Crowley-Prendergast showdown at Thomond Park

THE TEAMS HAVE been named for the sold-out URC Interpro between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park tomorrow (KO: 7.35pm, TG4 and Premier Sports), and there will be no showdown between Ireland 10s Jack Crowley and Sam Prendergast.
Crowley is unavailable for selection, “in line with IRFU player management guidelines”, Munster have said.
The southern province have made seven changes to the side that recorded a bonus-point victory away to Ulster last week.
🗞️ TEAM NEWS | Here is your Munster side to face Leinster at Thomond Park in tomorrow night's #URC Interpro derby 💪
Tadhg Beirne returns to captain Munster with Rory Scannell, Billy Burns, Ethan Coughlan, Dian Bleuler, Oli Jager and Alex Kendellen also coming into the starting XV. There is a positional switch for Tom Ahern as he moves to the back row.
Mike Haley, Calvin Nash and Shane Daly form an unchanged back three with Rory Scannell and last week’s Player of the Match Tom Farrell in midfield.
Coughlan and Burns start together in the half-backs.
Bleuler has completed the return-to-play protocols to make his fourth start at loosehead prop with Niall Scannell and Oli Jager completing the front row.
Fineen Wycherley and Beirne start in the engine room with Ahern, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes completing the starting XV.
Diarmuid Barron, Academy prop Kieran Ryan and John Ryan provide the front row back-up with Brian Gleeson and John Hodnett completing the forward cover.
Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler and Academy back three player Ben O’Connor are the backline replacements.
Peter O’Mahony (calf contusion), Conor Murray (elbow) and Jack O’Donoghue (shoulder) were unavailable for selection.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
No Crowley-Prendergast showdown at Thomond Park
THE TEAMS HAVE been named for the sold-out URC Interpro between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park tomorrow (KO: 7.35pm, TG4 and Premier Sports), and there will be no showdown between Ireland 10s Jack Crowley and Sam Prendergast.
Crowley is unavailable for selection, “in line with IRFU player management guidelines”, Munster have said.
The southern province have made seven changes to the side that recorded a bonus-point victory away to Ulster last week.
Tadhg Beirne returns to captain Munster with Rory Scannell, Billy Burns, Ethan Coughlan, Dian Bleuler, Oli Jager and Alex Kendellen also coming into the starting XV. There is a positional switch for Tom Ahern as he moves to the back row.
Mike Haley, Calvin Nash and Shane Daly form an unchanged back three with Rory Scannell and last week’s Player of the Match Tom Farrell in midfield.
Coughlan and Burns start together in the half-backs.
Bleuler has completed the return-to-play protocols to make his fourth start at loosehead prop with Niall Scannell and Oli Jager completing the front row.
Fineen Wycherley and Beirne start in the engine room with Ahern, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes completing the starting XV.
Diarmuid Barron, Academy prop Kieran Ryan and John Ryan provide the front row back-up with Brian Gleeson and John Hodnett completing the forward cover.
Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler and Academy back three player Ben O’Connor are the backline replacements.
Peter O’Mahony (calf contusion), Conor Murray (elbow) and Jack O’Donoghue (shoulder) were unavailable for selection.
Captain Caelan Doris is back as Leo Cullen makes a number of changes from the Leinster squad that beat Connacht.
Jamie Osborne returns from injury and starts at full back, with Tommy O’Brien and Jimmy O’Brien onto the wings.
Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose form a familiar looking partnership in the centre, with Luke McGrath and Sam Prendergast in the half backs.
In the pack, Jack Boyle, Rónan Kelleher and Rabah Slimani are the front row, with Joe McCarthy and James Ryan in the second row.
Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier – making his 150th appearance in blue – and Doris complete the starting XV for Cullen.
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Calvin Nash
13. Tom Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Shane Daly
10 Billy Burns
1. Dian Bleuler
2. Niall Scannell
3. Oli Jager
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Tadhg Beirne (Capt)
6. Tom Ahern
7. Alex Kendellen,
8. Gavin Coombes.
Replacements:
16. Diarmuid Barron
17. Kieran Ryan
18. John Ryan
19. Brian Gleeson
20. John Hodnett
21. Paddy Patterson
22. Tony Butler
23. Ben O’Connor.
Leinster
15. Jamie Osborne
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Jimmy O’Brien
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Luke McGrath
1. Jack Boyle
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Rabah Slimani
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Ryan Baird
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (Capt)
Replacements
16. Lee Barron
17. Andrew Porter
18. Cian Healy
19. Brian Deeny
20. Scott Penny
21. Fintan Gunne
22. Ross Byrne
23. Jordan Larmour
Ref: Sam Grove-White (SRU)
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Leinster Munster Rugby Team news URC