No Crowley-Prendergast showdown at Thomond Park

THE TEAMS HAVE been named for the sold-out URC Interpro between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park tomorrow (KO: 7.35pm, TG4 and Premier Sports), and there will be no showdown between Ireland 10s Jack Crowley and Sam Prendergast.

Crowley is unavailable for selection, “in line with IRFU player management guidelines”, Munster have said.

The southern province have made seven changes to the side that recorded a bonus-point victory away to Ulster last week.

🗞️ TEAM NEWS | Here is your Munster side to face Leinster at Thomond Park in tomorrow night's #URC Interpro derby 💪



©️ Tadhg Beirne returns to lead Munster

7⃣ changes to the side that beat Ulster

2⃣ Academy players included in squad



Full team news 👇

Tadhg Beirne returns to captain Munster with Rory Scannell, Billy Burns, Ethan Coughlan, Dian Bleuler, Oli Jager and Alex Kendellen also coming into the starting XV. There is a positional switch for Tom Ahern as he moves to the back row.

Mike Haley, Calvin Nash and Shane Daly form an unchanged back three with Rory Scannell and last week’s Player of the Match Tom Farrell in midfield.

Coughlan and Burns start together in the half-backs.

Bleuler has completed the return-to-play protocols to make his fourth start at loosehead prop with Niall Scannell and Oli Jager completing the front row.

Fineen Wycherley and Beirne start in the engine room with Ahern, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes completing the starting XV.

Diarmuid Barron, Academy prop Kieran Ryan and John Ryan provide the front row back-up with Brian Gleeson and John Hodnett completing the forward cover.

Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler and Academy back three player Ben O’Connor are the backline replacements.

Peter O’Mahony (calf contusion), Conor Murray (elbow) and Jack O’Donoghue (shoulder) were unavailable for selection.

🔵 ᴛᴇᴀᴍ ᴀɴɴᴏᴜɴᴄᴇᴍᴇɴᴛ 🔵



This is the Leinster Rugby team that will take on Munster in Thomond Park tomorrow evening. 👊#NeverLessThanEverything #MUNvLEI pic.twitter.com/2nVt1YEunE — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 26, 2024

Captain Caelan Doris is back as Leo Cullen makes a number of changes from the Leinster squad that beat Connacht.

Jamie Osborne returns from injury and starts at full back, with Tommy O’Brien and Jimmy O’Brien onto the wings.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose form a familiar looking partnership in the centre, with Luke McGrath and Sam Prendergast in the half backs.

In the pack, Jack Boyle, Rónan Kelleher and Rabah Slimani are the front row, with Joe McCarthy and James Ryan in the second row.

Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier – making his 150th appearance in blue – and Doris complete the starting XV for Cullen.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Tom Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Shane Daly

10 Billy Burns

1. Dian Bleuler

2. Niall Scannell

3. Oli Jager

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Tadhg Beirne (Capt)

6. Tom Ahern

7. Alex Kendellen,

8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Kieran Ryan

18. John Ryan

19. Brian Gleeson

20. John Hodnett

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Tony Butler

23. Ben O’Connor.

Leinster

15. Jamie Osborne

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Luke McGrath

1. Jack Boyle

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Rabah Slimani

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (Capt)

Replacements

16. Lee Barron

17. Andrew Porter

18. Cian Healy

19. Brian Deeny

20. Scott Penny

21. Fintan Gunne

22. Ross Byrne

23. Jordan Larmour

Ref: Sam Grove-White (SRU)