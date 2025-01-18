LIVE: Northampton Saints v Munster, Champions Cup

13 mins: Northampton 0-0 Munster

Brilliant work from Alex Kendellen halts the Northampton attack to turn over the ball. Munster lose the lineout as the ball slips out of the grasp of Peter O’Mahony.

Northampton counter rapidly and again Ramm comes charging at Munster down the wing. He chips the ball and tries to put Rory Hutchinson in at the tryline for the final touch. But the ball doesn’t bounce favourably for him and Munster are spared for now.