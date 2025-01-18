LIVE: Northampton Saints v Munster, Champions Cup

That was coming unfortunately as Tom Seabrook drives over. Ramm was pivotal again as his gain stretched the Munster defence. And from there, it was a simple pop pass to Seabrook to fly in from the corner.
Brilliant work from Alex Kendellen halts the Northampton attack to turn over the ball. Munster lose the lineout as the ball slips out of the grasp of Peter O’Mahony.
Northampton counter rapidly and again Ramm comes charging at Munster down the wing. He chips the ball and tries to put Rory Hutchinson in at the tryline for the final touch. But the ball doesn’t bounce favourably for him and Munster are spared for now.
11 mins ago
3:28PM
10 mins: Northampton 0-0 Munster
Scannell is penalised to give possession back to Northampton. Now they’re closing in on the Munster five metre line.
12 mins ago
3:27PM
9 mins: Northampton 0-0 Munster
Munster win another penalty which Crowley uses to find touch. Tadhg Beirne is lifted up to claim their first lineout and they spray the ball across.
Meanwhile, Northampton scrum-half Alex Mitchell appears to be in a bit of discomfort but he looks to be carrying on.
15 mins ago
3:24PM
7 mins: Northampton 0-0 Munster
The referee isn’t happy with the first scrum. Down they go again for the reset but the referee blows the whistle again, and Munster are awarded the penalty which Crowley kicks high and pushes Northampton back to retrieve.
17 mins ago
3:23PM
5 mins: Northampton 0-0 Munster
Crowley finds touch with the kick but Northampton win the ball back and quickly fly up the opposite wing through Tommy Freeman.
Munster thrive again in defence, forcing a knock-on to earn a turnover.
19 mins ago
3:21PM
3 mins: Northampton 0-0 Munster
Northampton secure the lineout and come smashing at the Munster gainline. The ball eventually spills out and into the safe hands of Crowley. Gavin Coombes adds a few yards, and Northampton are penalised for offside just as Conor Murray releases a box kick.
20 mins ago
3:19PM
2 mins: Northampton 0-0 Munster
Mike Haley puts Rory Scannell through with a quick pop pass to give Northampton’s defence an early test.
The hosts respond with interest as James Ramm hoofs it forward for the 50:22. Now Munster need to defend.
22 mins ago
3:17PM
1 min: Northampton 0-0 Munster
The visitors get the action underway. Jack Crowley makes the first gain as Munster start working through the phases.
Hello everyone and welcome along to our coverage of Munster’s Champions Cup clash with Northampton Saints.
After their excellent win over Saracens last weekend, the Irish province arrive in Northampton hoping to secure top spot in the pool while also securing a home game in the Champions Cup round of 16. The hosts are only a point ahead of Munster following their loss to Stade Francais.
We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we close in on the 3.15pm kick-off.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Northampton Saints v Munster, Champions Cup
15 mins: Northampton 5-0 Munster
That was coming unfortunately as Tom Seabrook drives over. Ramm was pivotal again as his gain stretched the Munster defence. And from there, it was a simple pop pass to Seabrook to fly in from the corner.
Finn Smith fails to convert.
TRY! Northampton 5-0 Munster (Tom Seabrook ’14)
13 mins: Northampton 0-0 Munster
Brilliant work from Alex Kendellen halts the Northampton attack to turn over the ball. Munster lose the lineout as the ball slips out of the grasp of Peter O’Mahony.
Northampton counter rapidly and again Ramm comes charging at Munster down the wing. He chips the ball and tries to put Rory Hutchinson in at the tryline for the final touch. But the ball doesn’t bounce favourably for him and Munster are spared for now.
10 mins: Northampton 0-0 Munster
Scannell is penalised to give possession back to Northampton. Now they’re closing in on the Munster five metre line.
9 mins: Northampton 0-0 Munster
Munster win another penalty which Crowley uses to find touch. Tadhg Beirne is lifted up to claim their first lineout and they spray the ball across.
Meanwhile, Northampton scrum-half Alex Mitchell appears to be in a bit of discomfort but he looks to be carrying on.
7 mins: Northampton 0-0 Munster
The referee isn’t happy with the first scrum. Down they go again for the reset but the referee blows the whistle again, and Munster are awarded the penalty which Crowley kicks high and pushes Northampton back to retrieve.
5 mins: Northampton 0-0 Munster
Crowley finds touch with the kick but Northampton win the ball back and quickly fly up the opposite wing through Tommy Freeman.
Munster thrive again in defence, forcing a knock-on to earn a turnover.
3 mins: Northampton 0-0 Munster
Northampton secure the lineout and come smashing at the Munster gainline. The ball eventually spills out and into the safe hands of Crowley. Gavin Coombes adds a few yards, and Northampton are penalised for offside just as Conor Murray releases a box kick.
2 mins: Northampton 0-0 Munster
Mike Haley puts Rory Scannell through with a quick pop pass to give Northampton’s defence an early test.
The hosts respond with interest as James Ramm hoofs it forward for the 50:22. Now Munster need to defend.
1 min: Northampton 0-0 Munster
The visitors get the action underway. Jack Crowley makes the first gain as Munster start working through the phases.
Kick-Off! Northampton v Munster
Not long to go now, how do you see this one going?
Poll Results:
Before kick-off, take a look at Ciarán Kennedy’s match preview for today’s action. He will also be providing a live match report from Franklin Gardens later today.
Munster will need more than momentum to take down Saints
Northampton Saints
Replacements:
Munster
Replacements:
Hello everyone and welcome along to our coverage of Munster’s Champions Cup clash with Northampton Saints.
After their excellent win over Saracens last weekend, the Irish province arrive in Northampton hoping to secure top spot in the pool while also securing a home game in the Champions Cup round of 16. The hosts are only a point ahead of Munster following their loss to Stade Francais.
We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we close in on the 3.15pm kick-off.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Champions Cup Minute-by-Minute Munster Northampton Saints Rugby Rugby