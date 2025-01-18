Advertisement
Munster have a lot on the line in Northampton today. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
LIVE: Northampton Saints v Munster, Champions Cup

The Irish province are in Franklin Gardens hoping to earn a home game in the Champions Cup round of 16.
6 mins ago TRY! Northampton 5-0 Munster (Tom Seabrook ’14)
23 mins ago Kick-Off! Northampton v Munster
2.48pm, 18 Jan 2025
5 mins ago 3:34PM

15 mins: Northampton 5-0 Munster

That was coming unfortunately as Tom Seabrook drives over. Ramm was pivotal again as his gain stretched the Munster defence. And from there, it was a simple pop pass to Seabrook to fly in from the corner.

Finn Smith fails to convert.

6 mins ago 3:33PM

TRY! Northampton 5-0 Munster (Tom Seabrook ’14)

8 mins ago 3:31PM

13 mins: Northampton 0-0 Munster

Brilliant work from Alex Kendellen halts the Northampton attack to turn over the ball. Munster lose the lineout as the ball slips out of the grasp of Peter O’Mahony.

Northampton counter rapidly and again Ramm comes charging at Munster down the wing. He chips the ball and tries to put Rory Hutchinson in at the tryline for the final touch. But the ball doesn’t bounce favourably for him and Munster are spared for now.

11 mins ago 3:28PM

10 mins: Northampton 0-0 Munster

Scannell is penalised to give possession back to Northampton. Now they’re closing in on the Munster five metre line.

12 mins ago 3:27PM

9 mins: Northampton 0-0 Munster

Munster win another penalty which Crowley uses to find touch. Tadhg Beirne is lifted up to claim their first lineout and they spray the ball across.

Meanwhile, Northampton scrum-half Alex Mitchell appears to be in a bit of discomfort but he looks to be carrying on. 

15 mins ago 3:24PM

7 mins: Northampton 0-0 Munster

The referee isn’t happy with the first scrum. Down they go again for the reset but the referee blows the whistle again, and Munster are awarded the penalty which Crowley kicks high and pushes Northampton back to retrieve.

17 mins ago 3:23PM

5 mins: Northampton 0-0 Munster

Crowley finds touch with the kick but Northampton win the ball back and quickly fly up the opposite wing through Tommy Freeman.

Munster thrive again in defence, forcing a knock-on to earn a turnover.

19 mins ago 3:21PM

3 mins: Northampton 0-0 Munster

Northampton secure the lineout and come smashing at the Munster gainline. The ball eventually spills out and into the safe hands of Crowley. Gavin Coombes adds a few yards, and Northampton are penalised for offside just as Conor Murray releases a box kick.

20 mins ago 3:19PM

2 mins: Northampton 0-0 Munster

Mike Haley puts Rory Scannell through with a quick pop pass to give Northampton’s defence an early test. 

The hosts respond with interest as James Ramm hoofs it forward for the 50:22. Now Munster need to defend.

22 mins ago 3:17PM

1 min: Northampton 0-0 Munster

The visitors get the action underway. Jack Crowley makes the first gain as Munster start working through the phases.

23 mins ago 3:16PM

Kick-Off! Northampton v Munster

28 mins ago 3:11PM

45 mins ago 2:55PM

Northampton Saints

  • 15. James Ramm
  • 14. Tommy Freeman
  • 13. Fraser Dingwall (capt)
  • 12. Rory Hutchinson
  • 11. Tom Seabrook
  • 10. Fin Smith
  • 9. Alex Mitchell
  • 1. Tarek Haffar
  • 2. Curtis Langdon
  • 3. Trevor Davison
  • 4. Alex Coles
  • 5. Tom Lockett
  • 6. Josh Kemeny
  • 7. Tom Pearson
  • 8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements: 

  • 16 Henry Walker
  • 17 Tom West
  • 18 Luke Green
  • 19 Callum Hunter-Hill
  • 20 Angus Scott-Young
  • 21 Henry Pollock
  • 22 Tom James
  • 23 Tom Litchfield
45 mins ago 2:54PM

Munster

  • 15. Mike Haley
  • 14. Calvin Nash
  • 13. Tom Farrell
  • 12. Rory Scannell
  • 11. Diarmuid Kilgallen
  • 10. Jack Crowley
  • 9. Conor Murray
  • 1. Dian Bleuler
  • 2. Diarmuid Barron
  • 3. Oli Jager
  • 4. Fineen Wycherley
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne (capt)
  • 6. Peter O’Mahony
  • 7. Alex Kendellen
  • 8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

  • 16. Niall Scannell
  • 17. John Ryan
  • 18. Stephen Archer
  • 19. Tom Ahern
  • 20. Jack O’Donoghue
  • 21. Paddy Patterson
  • 22. Tony Butler
  • 23. Brian Gleeson
46 mins ago 2:53PM

Hello everyone and welcome along to our coverage of Munster’s Champions Cup clash with Northampton Saints.

After their excellent win over Saracens last weekend, the Irish province arrive in Northampton hoping to secure top spot in the pool while also securing a home game in the Champions Cup round of 16. The hosts are only a point ahead of Munster following their loss to Stade Francais.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we close in on the 3.15pm kick-off.

