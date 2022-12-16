Munster make four changes for Sunday's trip to face Northampton

MUNSTER MAKE FOUR personnel changes and one positional switch for Sunday’s trip to face Northampton in Franklin’s Gardens in the Champions Cup, [KO 1pm, BT Sport 3].

Jack Crowley, Keith Earls, Conor Murray and Jack O’Donoghue all come into the starting side with captain Peter O’Mahony moving to openside flanker.

Crowley, who signed a two-year contract extension this weeek, starts for Munster at inside centre for the first time, where he will form a new midfield partnership with Antoine Frisch.

Earls makes his second start of the season on the left wing, while Murray partners Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

O’Donoghue will line up alongside O’Mahony and Gavin Coombes in the back row. Hooker Niall Scannell will start on his 150th appearance for the province.

Dave Kilcoyne comes into the squad and is in line to make his first appearance since October.

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Jack Crowley

11. Keith Earls

10. Joey Carbery

9. Conor Murray

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Peter O’Mahony (Captain)

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Roman Salanoa

19. John Hodnett

20. Alex Kendellen

21. Craig Casey

22. Rory Scannell

23. Shane Daly

