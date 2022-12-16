Munster make four changes for Sunday's trip to face Northampton

MUNSTER MAKE FOUR personnel changes and one positional switch for Sunday’s trip to face Northampton in Franklin’s Gardens in the Champions Cup, [KO 1pm, BT Sport 3].
Jack Crowley, Keith Earls, Conor Murray and Jack O’Donoghue all come into the starting side with captain Peter O’Mahony moving to openside flanker.
Crowley, who signed a two-year contract extension this weeek, starts for Munster at inside centre for the first time, where he will form a new midfield partnership with Antoine Frisch.
Earls makes his second start of the season on the left wing, while Murray partners Joey Carbery in the half-backs.
O’Donoghue will line up alongside O’Mahony and Gavin Coombes in the back row. Hooker Niall Scannell will start on his 150th appearance for the province.
Dave Kilcoyne comes into the squad and is in line to make his first appearance since October.
Munster
- 15. Mike Haley
- 14. Calvin Nash
- 13. Antoine Frisch
- 12. Jack Crowley
- 11. Keith Earls
- 10. Joey Carbery
- 9. Conor Murray
- 1. Jeremy Loughman
- 2. Niall Scannell
- 3. John Ryan
- 4. Jean Kleyn
- 5. Tadhg Beirne
- 6. Jack O’Donoghue
- 7. Peter O’Mahony (Captain)
- 8. Gavin Coombes
Rugby Analysis
Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this DecemberBecome a Member
Replacements:
- 16. Diarmuid Barron
- 17. Dave Kilcoyne
- 18. Roman Salanoa
- 19. John Hodnett
- 20. Alex Kendellen
- 21. Craig Casey
- 22. Rory Scannell
- 23. Shane Daly
Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rnorwichugby.
COMMENTS (2)