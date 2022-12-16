Advertisement
Dan Sheridan/INPHO Conor Murray and Jack Crowley are both in to start.
Munster make four changes for Sunday's trip to face Northampton
1 hour ago

MUNSTER MAKE FOUR personnel changes and one positional switch for Sunday’s trip to face Northampton in Franklin’s Gardens in the Champions Cup, [KO 1pm, BT Sport 3].

Jack Crowley, Keith Earls, Conor Murray and Jack O’Donoghue all come into the  starting side with captain Peter O’Mahony moving to openside flanker.

Crowley, who signed a two-year contract extension this weeek, starts for Munster at inside centre for the first time, where he will form a new midfield partnership with Antoine Frisch.

Earls makes his second start of the season on the left wing, while Murray partners Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

O’Donoghue will  line up alongside O’Mahony and Gavin Coombes in the back row. Hooker Niall Scannell will start on his 150th appearance for the province.

Dave Kilcoyne comes into the squad and is in line to make his first appearance since October.

Munster

  • 15. Mike Haley
  • 14. Calvin Nash
  • 13. Antoine Frisch
  • 12. Jack Crowley
  • 11. Keith Earls
  • 10. Joey Carbery
  • 9. Conor Murray
  • 1. Jeremy Loughman
  • 2. Niall Scannell
  • 3. John Ryan
  • 4. Jean Kleyn
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne
  • 6. Jack O’Donoghue
  • 7. Peter O’Mahony (Captain)
  • 8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

  • 16. Diarmuid Barron
  • 17. Dave Kilcoyne
  • 18. Roman Salanoa
  • 19. John Hodnett
  • 20. Alex Kendellen
  • 21. Craig Casey
  • 22. Rory Scannell
  • 23. Shane Daly

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
