The vast majority have already landed in Durban, and Ireland internationals Craig Casey, Jack Crowley and Jeremy Loughman are travelling separately.
The squad for Saturday’s clash against Hollywoodbets Sharks will be named on Thursday afternoon.
Munster Squad
Backs: Craig Casey, Ethan Coughlan, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, JJ Hanrahan, Tom Farrell, Dan Kelly, Alex Nankivell, Seán O’Brien, Shane Daly, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, Ben O’Connor.
Forwards: Michael Ala’alatoa, Jeremy Loughman, Michael Milne, John Ryan, Kieran Ryan, Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Lee Barron, Niall Scannell, Tom Ahern, Edwin Edogbo, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, Seán Edogbo, Brian Gleeson, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen.
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Munster Rugby name squad for URC South African tour
MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE sent a travelling part of 31 for their two weeks of URC action in South Africa.
Munster play the Hollywoodbets Sharks on Saturday, 21 March, before the Vodacom Bulls a week later, 28 March.
On their return, they have a Challenge Cup last sixteen game against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park on Saturday, 4 April.
The vast majority have already landed in Durban, and Ireland internationals Craig Casey, Jack Crowley and Jeremy Loughman are travelling separately.
The squad for Saturday’s clash against Hollywoodbets Sharks will be named on Thursday afternoon.
Munster Squad
Backs: Craig Casey, Ethan Coughlan, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, JJ Hanrahan, Tom Farrell, Dan Kelly, Alex Nankivell, Seán O’Brien, Shane Daly, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, Ben O’Connor.
Forwards: Michael Ala’alatoa, Jeremy Loughman, Michael Milne, John Ryan, Kieran Ryan, Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Lee Barron, Niall Scannell, Tom Ahern, Edwin Edogbo, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, Seán Edogbo, Brian Gleeson, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen.
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Munster Rugby Squad News