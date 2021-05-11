Munster GAA confirm dates and venues for 2021 championship games

THE MUNSTER COUNCIL have tonight confirmed the fixture details for their 2021 senior championships.
The action will begin in the province on Saturday 26 June with two football quarter-finals in Limerick and Killarney while the hurling will begin the following day in Thurles on Sunday 27 June.
Reigning hurling champions Limerick will meet Cork in Semple Stadium on Saturday 3 July while the football kingpins Tipperary will take on Kerry or Clare in Saturday 10 July.
Here are the fixtures in full:
Munster senior football championship
Saturday 26 June
- Limerick v Waterford, Gaelic Grounds, 3pm
- Kerry v Clare, Fitzgerald Stadium, 7pm
Saturday 10 July
- Cork v Limerick/Waterford, 3pm
- Tipperary v Kerry/Clare, 7pm
Weekend 24-25 July – Munster SFC final
Munster senior hurling championship
Sunday 27 June
- Waterford v Clare, Semple Stadium, 3.15pm
Saturday 3 July
- Limerick v Cork, Semple Stadium, 7pm
Sunday 4 July
- Waterford/Clare v Tipperary, Venue TBC.
Sunday 18 July – Munster SHC final
