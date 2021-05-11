BE PART OF THE TEAM

Munster GAA confirm dates and venues for 2021 championship games

The action begins in the province on Saturday 26 June.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 11 May 2021, 9:31 PM
8 minutes ago 194 Views 0 Comments
Conor Sweeney and Declan Hannon were the 2020 Munster winning captains.
Image: INPHO
Conor Sweeney and Declan Hannon were the 2020 Munster winning captains.
Conor Sweeney and Declan Hannon were the 2020 Munster winning captains.
Image: INPHO

THE MUNSTER COUNCIL have tonight confirmed the fixture details for their 2021 senior championships.

The action will begin in the province on Saturday 26 June with two football quarter-finals in Limerick and Killarney while the hurling will begin the following day in Thurles on Sunday 27 June.

Reigning hurling champions Limerick will meet Cork in Semple Stadium on Saturday 3 July while the football kingpins Tipperary will take on Kerry or Clare in Saturday 10 July.

Here are the fixtures in full:

Munster senior football championship

Saturday 26 June

  • Limerick v Waterford, Gaelic Grounds, 3pm
  • Kerry v Clare, Fitzgerald Stadium, 7pm

Saturday 10 July 

  • Cork v Limerick/Waterford, 3pm
  • Tipperary v Kerry/Clare, 7pm

Weekend 24-25 July – Munster SFC final

Munster senior hurling championship

Sunday 27 June

  • Waterford v Clare, Semple Stadium, 3.15pm

Saturday 3 July 

  • Limerick v Cork, Semple Stadium, 7pm

Sunday 4 July 

  • Waterford/Clare v Tipperary, Venue TBC.

Sunday 18 July – Munster SHC final

