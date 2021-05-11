Munster GAA confirm dates and venues for 2021 championship games

Conor Sweeney and Declan Hannon were the 2020 Munster winning captains.

Conor Sweeney and Declan Hannon were the 2020 Munster winning captains.

THE MUNSTER COUNCIL have tonight confirmed the fixture details for their 2021 senior championships.

The action will begin in the province on Saturday 26 June with two football quarter-finals in Limerick and Killarney while the hurling will begin the following day in Thurles on Sunday 27 June.

Reigning hurling champions Limerick will meet Cork in Semple Stadium on Saturday 3 July while the football kingpins Tipperary will take on Kerry or Clare in Saturday 10 July.

Here are the fixtures in full:

Munster senior football championship

Saturday 26 June

Limerick v Waterford, Gaelic Grounds, 3pm

Kerry v Clare, Fitzgerald Stadium, 7pm

Saturday 10 July

Cork v Limerick/Waterford, 3pm

Tipperary v Kerry/Clare, 7pm

Weekend 24-25 July – Munster SFC final

Munster senior hurling championship

Sunday 27 June

Waterford v Clare, Semple Stadium, 3.15pm

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Saturday 3 July

Limerick v Cork, Semple Stadium, 7pm

Sunday 4 July

Waterford/Clare v Tipperary, Venue TBC.

Sunday 18 July – Munster SHC final

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!