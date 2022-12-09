Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 9 December 2022
Weather conditions force venue switch for Munster senior club football final

The game will now take place tomorrow afternoon at 3pm.

48 minutes ago 1,274 Views 0 Comments
Newcastle West player Cian Sheehan and Kerins O'Rahillys midfielder David Moran.
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

WEATHER CONDITIONS HAVE forced a venue change for tomorrow’s AIB Munster senior club football final with Mallow now set to host the game.

Kerry champions Kerins O’Rahillys and Limerick’s Newcastle West will face off in a game that throws in at 3pm, having originally been fixed for Páirc Uí Rinn tomorrow night.

The switch to Mallow creates uncertainty over television coverage of the game. TG4 had been set to show the match live tomorrow night but the station are already scheduled to cover the All-Ireland intermediate ladies football club final at 3pm tomorrow afternoon from Croke Park.

Tomorrow’s game sees both clubs bid for their first ever provincial senior title. Kerins O’Rahillys lost out in the 2009 final, while Newcastle West were defeated in their solitary previous appearance back in 1987.

The Munster intermediate and junior club football finals go ahead as planned for Mallow on Sunday. The junior decider involves Kerry’s Fossa against Cork’s Kilmurry at 1pm, while the intermediate final sees Kerry’s Rathmore play Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh at 3.30pm.

