Thaakir Abrahams at Munster training in UL. Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO
Freesquad update

Munster welcome several key players back to training ahead of table-topping Stormers test

Seven players are back in full training following recent injuries, while Edwin Edogbo is also nearing his return.
4.16pm, 24 Nov 2025

AT LEAST SEVEN Munster players will re-enter the frame to face the Stormers at Thomond Park this Saturday in a battle between the URC’s top two sides.

Thaakir Abrahams, Diarmuid Barron, Mike Haley, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Niall Scannell and Conor Bartley have all returned to full training this week for Clayton McMillan’s side, who currently sit second in the league table on points difference behind Saturday’s visitors.

Edwin Edogbo is also nearing his return from the head injury he suffered during last month’s victory over Leinster and his availability will be determined later in the week.

Oli Jager, who is also recovering from a head injury, has returned to non-contact training and is awaiting specialist review as to when he can return to contact training.

Calvin Nash (shoulder) has returned to non-contact training and is increasing his training exposure, the southern province have confirmed.

In Monday’s squad update, Munster also confirmed that Andrew Smith (knee/hamstring) is “making good progress” with his rehab and increasing his training load, while Brian Gleeson continues to rehab his elbow injury.

