Stormers lock hit with eight-match ban for 'act of foul play' against Munster

STORMERS PLAYER ADRÉ Smith has been hit with an eight-match ban after a URC discplinary hearing today, arising out of an incident in last Saturday’s match against Munster.

Smith was cited for an alleged bite on Munster hooker Niall Scannell during the game at Thomond Park, the incident occurring in the 45th minute.

The disciplinary hearing took place today via video conference and afterwards the panel concluded that Smith would be sanctioned due to ‘an act of foul play’.

Smith had been cited under Law 9.12: A player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm (including stiff-arm tackles), shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.

His previous record and behaviour during the process were considered and mitigation of 30% was applied.

As a result, the player has been banned for a period of eight games and is free to play from midnight on Sunday 13 February 2022.

He was reminded of his right to appeal by the panel, which comprised of Sheriff Kathrine Mackie, Iain Leslie (both Scotland) and Janet Gedrych (Wales).

