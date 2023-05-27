LIVE: DHL Stormers v Munster, URC Grand Final

Sinead Farrell has traced Gavin Coombes’ path from Skibbereen to the Munster first team, and you read the article here.

He has been in and out of selection on the Ireland squad, with two international caps to his name so far. He was sent back to Munster midway through Ireland’s autumn campaign last year, and now, he had been stung again. But even in the face of another setback, he produced another answer.

That fight in Coombes was forged at the Skibbereen Rugby club. He’s the first man from the club to earn a senior cap for Ireland, and this weekend, he’s seeking glory with Munster in the URC final against the Stormers.

When he steps onto the field in Cape Town for the 5.30pm kick-off, he’ll have the support of everyone from home who offered a hand in his development.