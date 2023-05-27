LIVE: DHL Stormers v Munster, URC Grand Final

Munster are in the building. How are the nerves, Munster fans?
And here’s a look at Peter O’Mahony’s long wait to lift a trophy with Munster:
There would have been times this season, when Munster were struggling for form in the early days of Rowntree’s reign, where a shot at silverware might have felt as far away as ever.
It has been a season of transition as Rowntree and his all-new coaching team looked to put their own stamp on things. Training has become faster, the gameplan is now more ambitious and the team has been shaken up – at different stages across the year, senior players such as Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Keith Earls have been dropped for key fixtures. It is testament to O’Mahony’s continued high levels of performance that he has remained central to Rowntree’s plans, the senior figure in a young back row alongside Gavin Coombes (25) and John Hodnett (24).
Sinead Farrell has traced Gavin Coombes’ path from Skibbereen to the Munster first team, and you read the article here.
He has been in and out of selection on the Ireland squad, with two international caps to his name so far. He was sent back to Munster midway through Ireland’s autumn campaign last year, and now, he had been stung again. But even in the face of another setback, he produced another answer.
That fight in Coombes was forged at the Skibbereen Rugby club. He’s the first man from the club to earn a senior cap for Ireland, and this weekend, he’s seeking glory with Munster in the URC final against the Stormers.
When he steps onto the field in Cape Town for the 5.30pm kick-off, he’ll have the support of everyone from home who offered a hand in his development.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s URC final in Cape Town as Munster take on the DHL Stormers.
Ciarán Kennedy here to bring you all the action as it happens at the DHL Stadium, where kick-off is at 5.30pm Irish time.
There’s plenty of good reading on The 42 to get stuck into ahead of kick-off, starting with Gavan Casey’s big match preview, which you can find here.
Rarely has a sports organisation’s history been so replete with victories that made virtually no sense at the time other than the fact that they were achieved by the very team that pulled them off; and yet Munster have pulled a Munster so many times since 1978 that many people expect them to win today’s URC final against the reigning-champion Stormers in their own backyard, where the South Africans have lost just once since December 2021.