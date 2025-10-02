Craig Casey ruled out indefinitely as injury-hit Munster name team to face Cardiff

MUNSTER WILL BE without scrum-half Craig Casey for an indefinite length of time after the Ireland international suffered a thigh injury.

Casey captained Munster in last week’s United Rugby Championship win at Scarlets but is ruled out of Saturday’s meeting with Cardiff [7.45pm, TG4 & Premier Sports 1], with the province’s medical update not yet willing to put a timeline on his recovery.

Clayton McMillan’s mounting injury headache also includes Alex Kendellen, who needed surgery on the ankle injury which forced him off last week and is now set to miss six to eight weeks, leaving him in a race to be ready for December’s Champions Cup openers.

Conor Bartley, who came off the bench in the bonus-point win in Wales, is also set to miss six to eight weeks with a thigh injury.

There is better news concerning Mike Haley, who could be back in action as early as next week after suffering a low-grade thigh strain in the URC opener, while JJ Hanrahan is following the head injury return-to-play protocols.

John Hodnett, who suffered a cheekbone injury during the pre-season match with Bath, is expected to return to action in mid-November.

With Casey ruled out, Ethan Coughlan starts at scrum-half alongside Jack Crowley, two of six changes in McMillan’s team to face Cardiff at Thomond Park.

Ben O’Connor starts at full-back, while in the pack, there’s an all-new back row of Tom Ahern, Ruadhán Quinn and Gavin Coombes.

Munster (v Cardiff)

15. Ben O’Connor

14. Shane Daly

13. Dan Kelly

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Thaakir Abrahams

10. Jack Crowley

9. Ethan Coughlan

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell (capt)

3. Oli Jager

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Tom Ahern

7. Ruadhán Quinn

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Ronan Foxe

19. Jack O’Donoghue

20. Brian Gleeson

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Tony Butler

23. Seán O’Brien