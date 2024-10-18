Munster make five changes for Stormers test

MUNSTER HAVE OPTED for five changes for their URC meeting away to DHL Stormers in Cape Town (Saturday, 5pm).

There are five personnel changes and one positional switch to the side that lost to Leinster at Croke Park.

Shane Daly, Conor Murray, John Ryan, Tom Ahern, and Alex Kendellen all come into the starting team with Jack O’Donoghue shifting from flanker to no.8.

With Craig Casey unavailable due to a knock, Murray is introduced alongside Jack Crowley in the half-backs on his 197th Munster appearance.

Daly returns from an elbow injury to start on the left wing for Seán O’Brien.

Ahern and Kendellen join O’Donoghue in the back row for their first starts of the season. Ahern returned from an ankle injury last week with Kendellen captaining Emerging Ireland on their recent tour to South Africa.

Billy Burns is also included on the bench to mark his return from a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Herschel Jantjies will make his return from injury for DHL Stormers if called off the bench.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Tom Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Kieran Ryan, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Ruadhán Quinn, Ethan Coughlan, Billy Burns, Seán O’Brien.

DHL Stormers: Warrick Gelant; Suleiman Hartzenberg, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis (capt), Leolin Zas; Damian Willemse, Paul de Wet; Sti Sithole, Joseph Dweba, Neethling Fouche; Adre Smith, JD Schickerling; Marcel Theunissen, Ben-Jason Dixon, Keke Morabe.

Replacements: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Sazi Sandi, Ruben van Heerden, Dave Ewers, Louw Nel, Herschel Jantjies, Jurie Matthee.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU).