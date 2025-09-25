Kelly gets starting debut for Munster in McMillan's first game

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Clayton McMillan has handed new signing Dan Kelly his starting debut in Saturday’s URC opener away to the Scarlets [KO 5.30pm, Premier Sports].

The McMillan era gets underway at Parc Y Scarlets on Saturday evening, with Craig Casey captaining the side for the first time as he partners JJ Hanrahan – who re-joined the province from Connacht – in the halfbacks. Jack Crowley is on the bench.

Hooker Niall Scannell will win his 200th cap for Munster, joining Jeremy Loughman and Oli Jager in the front row, while Jean Kleyn is fit to start in the second row alongside Fineen Wycherley. 21-year-old Brian Gleeson gets a chance to impress at number eight, with Jack O’Donoghue and Alex Kendellen completing the back row.

Kelly will team up with Alex Nankivell in midfield, while fullback Mike Haley combines with Shane Daly and Thaakir Abrahams in the back three.

A punchy-looking Munster bench includes Ireland internationals Crowley, Tom Ahern, and Gavin Coombes, with 30-year-old replacement tighthead Conor Bartley set for his debut for the province.

Munster confirmed that Tom Farrell [calf], John Hodnett [cheek], Diarmuid Kilgallen [ankle], Michael Milne [calf], John Ryan [elbow], and Andrew Smith [chest] were unavailable for selection but that all of them ” are considered short- to medium-term injuries.” Tighthead prop Roman Salanoa is “increasing his training exposure” as he targets a return from his long-term knee injury.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Shane Daly

13. Dan Kelly

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Thaakir Abrahams

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Craig Casey (captain)

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. Oli Jager

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Brian Gleeson

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Conor Bartley

19. Tom Ahern

20. Gavin Coombes

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Jack Crowley

23. Seán O’Brien

Referee: Sam Grove-White [SRU].