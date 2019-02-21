O'Donoghue among the replacements in much-changed Munster line-up

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has made six changes to his starting side for tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium [KO 7.35pm, TG4 and Eir Sport].

Jack O'Donoghue is back in Munster's matchday squad. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Jack O’Donoghue could also make his first appearance since last May. The back-row forward is named among the replacements, having recovered from the knee injury he sustained during last season’s Pro14 semi-final defeat to Leinster.

Four of the changes from last week’s win over Southern King are in the backs, including a first start of the season for Calvin Nash. He replaces Andrew Conway on the wing, with Jaco Taute and Dan Goggin forming a new centre partnership in place of Rory Scannell — who’s on the bench — and Chris Farrell. JJ Hanrahan comes in for Tyler Bleyendaal at out-half.

Both amendments to the pack have been made in the front row, where hooker Rhys Marshall and tighthead prop Stephen Archer replace Niall Scannell and John Ryan.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Dan Goggin

12. Jaco Taute

11. Darren Sweetnam

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Neil Cronin

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Rhys Marshall

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland (captain)

6. Fineen Wycherley

7. Chris Cloete

8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Liam O’Connor

18. Ciaran Parker

19. Darren O’Shea

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. Alby Mathewson

22. Bill Johnston

23. Rory Scannell

Ospreys:

15. Dan Evans

14. Hanno Dirksen

13. Cory Allen

12. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler

11. Keelan Giles

10. Luke Price

9. Matthew Aubrey

1. Jordan Lay

2. Scott Baldwin

3. Tom Botha

4. James King

5. Bradley Davies

6. Olly Cracknell (captain)

7. Sam Cross

8. Rob McCusker

Replacements:

16. Scott Otten

17. Rowan Jenkins

18. Ma’afu Fia

19. Lloyd Ashley

20. Will Griffiths

21. Reuben Morgan-Williams

22. James Hook

23. Luke Morgan

