O'Donoghue among the replacements in much-changed Munster line-up

The back-row forward is set to complete his comeback from injury in tomorrow night’s meeting with Ospreys.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 12:16 PM
39 minutes ago 1,610 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4505478

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has made six changes to his starting side for tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium [KO 7.35pm, TG4 and Eir Sport].

Jack O'Donoghue Jack O'Donoghue is back in Munster's matchday squad. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Jack O’Donoghue could also make his first appearance since last May. The back-row forward is named among the replacements, having recovered from the knee injury he sustained during last season’s Pro14 semi-final defeat to Leinster.

Four of the changes from last week’s win over Southern King are in the backs, including a first start of the season for Calvin Nash. He replaces Andrew Conway on the wing, with Jaco Taute and Dan Goggin forming a new centre partnership in place of Rory Scannell — who’s on the bench — and Chris Farrell. JJ Hanrahan comes in for Tyler Bleyendaal at out-half.

Both amendments to the pack have been made in the front row, where hooker Rhys Marshall and tighthead prop Stephen Archer replace Niall Scannell and John Ryan.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Calvin Nash
13. Dan Goggin
12. Jaco Taute
11. Darren Sweetnam
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Neil Cronin

1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Rhys Marshall
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland (captain)
6. Fineen Wycherley
7. Chris Cloete
8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Liam O’Connor
18. Ciaran Parker
19. Darren O’Shea
20. Jack O’Donoghue
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Bill Johnston
23. Rory Scannell 

Ospreys:

15. Dan Evans
14. Hanno Dirksen
13. Cory Allen
12. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler
11. Keelan Giles
10. Luke Price
9. Matthew Aubrey

1. Jordan Lay
2. Scott Baldwin
3. Tom Botha
4. James King
5. Bradley Davies
6. Olly Cracknell (captain)
7. Sam Cross
8. Rob McCusker

Replacements:

16. Scott Otten
17. Rowan Jenkins
18. Ma’afu Fia
19. Lloyd Ashley
20. Will Griffiths
21. Reuben Morgan-Williams
22. James Hook
23. Luke Morgan 

