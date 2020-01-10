Hanrahan gets the nod to start in Munster's must-win game in Paris

Munster's JJ Hanrahan pictured on the training ground this week. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

JJ HANRAHAN WILL wear the number 10 shirt for Munster in Sunday’s vital Heineken Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 at Paris La Défense Arena [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport 2].

With Joey Carbery and Tyler Bleyendaal both ruled out, Hanrahan — who had been carrying a hamstring injury — has received the nod to start at out-half for what is a must-win game for Munster’s prospects of reaching the quarter-finals.

Head coach Johann van Graan has made a total of eight personnel changes to the side that started in last weekend’s comprehensive defeat at Ulster in the Guinness Pro14.

Despite being troubled by a neck issue, Andrew Conway has been passed fit to retain his place on the wing.

For Racing 92, Simon Zebo is unavailable due to injury and Donnacha Ryan has been named among the replacements.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Jack O’Donoghue

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. John Ryan

19. Arno Botha

20. Chris Cloete

21. Craig Casey

22. Dan Goggin

23. Shane Daly

Racing 92:

15. Brice Dulin

14. Teddy Thomas

13. Virimi Vakatawa

12. Henry Chavancy

11. Juan Imhoff

10. Finn Russell

9. Teddy Iribaren

1. Eddy Ben Arous

2. Camille Chat

3. Ben Tameifuna

4. Boris Palu

5. Dominic Bird

6. Wenceslas Lauret

7. Bernard Le Roux

8. Antonie Claassen

Replacements:

16. Teddy Baubigny

17. Hassane Kolingar

18. Cedate Gomes Sa

19. Donnacha Ryan

20. Fabien Sanconnie

21. Maxime Machenaud

22. Ben Volavola

23. Olivier Klemenczak

Andy Dunne joined Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey in studio to chat about Joey Carbery, the Saracens fallout, Munster’s future, and much more.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud