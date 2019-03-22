CJ Stander starts as captain in a much-changed Munster side

A WEEK ON from his involvement in Ireland’s bitterly disappointing conclusion to the Six Nations, CJ Stander has been handed the captain’s role for his return to provincial duty.
Stander — who started the defeat to Wales last weekend but missed the games against Scotland and Italy through injury — will lead Munster out for tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Zebre at Thomond Park [KO 7.45pm, TG4 & eir Sport].
His inclusion is one of seven personnel changes made by head coach Johann van Graan to the side that suffered a narrow away loss to Scarlets last time out.
Chris Cloete also returns to the back row, as does Jack O’Donoghue, who’ll be making his first start since recovering from the knee injury he suffered last May.
Arno Botha and Conor Oliver drop out, with Fineen Wycherley reverting to the second row to form a new partnership with Darren O’Shea in place of Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland.
Along with Niall Scannell and Chris Farrell, John Ryan is one of three Ireland internationals included among the replacements. Ryan is replaced in the front row by Stephen Archer.
The other two personnel changes are to the back division. Alex Wootton comes in on the wing for Ronan O’Mahony, while JJ Hanrahan takes the place of Bill Johnston at out-half.
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Darren Sweetnam
13. Dan Goggin
12. Rory Scannell
11. Alex Wootton
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Alby Mathewson
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Rhys Marshall
3. Stephen Archer
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Darren O’Shea
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. Chris Cloete
8. CJ Stander (captain)
Replacements:
16. Niall Scannell
17. Liam O’Connor
18. John Ryan
19. Jean Kleyn
20. Arno Botha
21. Duncan Williams
22. Tyler Bleyendaal
23. Chris Farrell
Zebre:
15 Edoardo Padovani
14. Gabriele Di Giulio
13. Giulio Bisegni
12. Tommaso Boni
11. James Elliott
10. Carlo Canna
9. Guglielmo Palazzani
8. Renato Giammarioli
7. Jimmy Tuivaiti
6. Maxime Mbandà
5. George Biagi (captain)
4. David Sisi
3. Roberto Tenga
2. Oliviero Fabiani
1. Andrea Lovotti
Replacements:
16. Luhandre Luus
17. Daniele Rimpelli
18. Marco Ciccioli
19. Leonard Krumov
20. Apisai Tauyavuca
21. Marcello Violi
22. Francois Brummer
23. Mattia Bellini
