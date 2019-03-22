CJ Stander starts as captain in a much-changed Munster side

A WEEK ON from his involvement in Ireland’s bitterly disappointing conclusion to the Six Nations, CJ Stander has been handed the captain’s role for his return to provincial duty.

Stander — who started the defeat to Wales last weekend but missed the games against Scotland and Italy through injury — will lead Munster out for tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Zebre at Thomond Park [KO 7.45pm, TG4 & eir Sport].

Munster's CJ Stander (file pic). Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

His inclusion is one of seven personnel changes made by head coach Johann van Graan to the side that suffered a narrow away loss to Scarlets last time out.

Chris Cloete also returns to the back row, as does Jack O’Donoghue, who’ll be making his first start since recovering from the knee injury he suffered last May.

Arno Botha and Conor Oliver drop out, with Fineen Wycherley reverting to the second row to form a new partnership with Darren O’Shea in place of Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland.

Along with Niall Scannell and Chris Farrell, John Ryan is one of three Ireland internationals included among the replacements. Ryan is replaced in the front row by Stephen Archer.

The other two personnel changes are to the back division. Alex Wootton comes in on the wing for Ronan O’Mahony, while JJ Hanrahan takes the place of Bill Johnston at out-half.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Darren Sweetnam

13. Dan Goggin

12. Rory Scannell

11. Alex Wootton

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Alby Mathewson

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Rhys Marshall

3. Stephen Archer

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Darren O’Shea

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Chris Cloete

8. CJ Stander (captain)

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. Liam O’Connor

18. John Ryan

19. Jean Kleyn

20. Arno Botha

21. Duncan Williams

22. Tyler Bleyendaal

23. Chris Farrell

Zebre:

15 Edoardo Padovani

14. Gabriele Di Giulio

13. Giulio Bisegni

12. Tommaso Boni

11. James Elliott

10. Carlo Canna

9. Guglielmo Palazzani

8. Renato Giammarioli

7. Jimmy Tuivaiti

6. Maxime Mbandà

5. George Biagi (captain)

4. David Sisi

3. Roberto Tenga

2. Oliviero Fabiani

1. Andrea Lovotti

Replacements:

16. Luhandre Luus

17. Daniele Rimpelli

18. Marco Ciccioli

19. Leonard Krumov

20. Apisai Tauyavuca

21. Marcello Violi

22. Francois Brummer

23. Mattia Bellini

