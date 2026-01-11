Munster face tough test in Toulon as McMillan puts more shape on his plans

CLAYTON McMILLAN ARRIVED at Munster and said he wanted to raise the floor. Last week, he got a good, hard look at that floor as his players scored three points in an away defeat to Ulster.

It was the worst performance yet under his watch and must act as a fork in the road. The second half of the season starts this afternoon in Toulon [KO 1pm, Premier Sports], and Munster need to be meaner and cleaner in everything they do if they are to create another memorable Champions Cup away day.

After a positive start under their new boss, in which Munster were getting the results without fully convincing in their performances, it’s all stagnated a bit. Before the no-show in Belfast there was the second-half collapse at home to the Stormers and the first-half implosion at Bath. Tough watching.

When McMillan arrived in Munster it was quickly and roundly declared he was just what the province needed. A former police officer, he was going to be tough. Old school. The stories from his first pre-season in Limerick sat neatly with that expectation. Training was hard and basic. Hill runs, boxing, swimming, no nonsense, right from the days of Gallimh and O’Connell. Maybe this stuff gets lapped up too much. A year previously it was being suggested Graham Rowntree’s old school, demanding training plans were out of touch with the modern game.

More interesting was that McMillan initially appeared happy to sit off somewhat, trusting the coaching staff in place before his arrival to lead much of the work. Slowly, he’d start to drip feed in more of own input, but this was to be no revolution. Munster were not going to be ripping up the playbook, just smoothing out the dog ears. October’s win over Leinster in Croke Park brought the first performance which could serve as a reference point. Too many of the Munster players hadn’t tasted a day like that before. Munster were top of the URC and, presumably, only going to get better. Yet they haven’t hit those heights again.

Munster haven't matched the heights of their win away to Leinster. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Since that rousing Croke Park win, Munster’s bad patches have been alarmingly bad. After the November break Munster saw their scrum decimated as they lost a 21-6 half-time lead and were beaten 27-21 by the Stormers. A week later the pack was being dragged around again as Bath blitzed their visitors on the opening weekend of the Champions Cup, former Munster boss Johann van Graan watching his side secure a bonus point inside the opening quarter. McMillan felt the experience was “bordering on embarrassing”. They were second best in the collisions again last week while their attack barely fired a shot.

McMillan hasn’t glossed over any of it, while continually underlining his belief in where this project can head. “We’re honest enough to know that we’re not playing the sort of rugby anywhere near what we think we’re capable of,” he said in the aftermath of that Belfast hiding. Post-game at the Affidea Stadium he didn’t like a question about Munster lifting things for Europe, instead stressing how less glamorous URC away days have to be equally important to their mission. Yet there’s no escaping that weeks like this are what get the province’s juices flowing.

And this looks to be the point where McMillan starts to put a more clearly defined shape on his plans. This week the players were informed the rate of rotation will ease as the New Zealander looks to create more cohesion on the pitch. Not for the first time, too many of those afforded opportunities across the first stretch of the season failed to properly grasp their chances. That might sound like a warning shot to younger, fringe players, but it’s aimed at all in the dressing room. Today, 21-year-old Ben O’Connor – who was playing AIL just last month – earns just his third start of the season and second ever in the Champions Cup, while Thaakir Abrahams – a man who spent a full season in French rugby and has started eight times this year – is left out.

Craig Casey and Jack Crowley return in the half-back positions. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Munster don’t have the same depth as the clubs who will be aiming to lift the Champions Cup later in the year, but they will be a better team in France today as their internationals return to bolster the matchday 23. Their aims will to be more competitive both in the ground and in the air, while also providing a better platform to get their attack in motion. Having Craig Casey and Jack Crowley back in the half-back positions changes so much for Munster. As a starting point, they should have more control of the game.

Perhaps Munster’s biggest question heading into this next block of fixtures is that when they are going up against the best teams, can they live with them up front? That might be the sticking point here. Jean Kleyn is unavailable this week but could return for Saturday’s home meeting with Castre, while Munster felt Oli Jager needed another week of contact work under his belt before coming back into the side.

Toulon have a powerful pack and will target the scrum, but they also boast some ball-players. Italy international Ignacio Brex arrived in the summer and has been a mainstay in the 13 jersey, while 21-year-old Mathius Ferte has scored six tries as he flits between wing and fullback since arriving from Brive. Usually, much of Toulon’s game flows through the hands and boot of Baptiste Serin at scrum-half, but he is not involved today as Scotland’s Ben White starts at nine.

Ignacio Brex joined Toulon over the summer. Craig Watson / INPHO Craig Watson / INPHO / INPHO

Out-half Tomas Albornoz, who ripped apart the Lions when Argentina visited Dublin last summer, makes his first start at 10 since arriving from Benetton last month. Toulon are not the full package, but are moving in the right direction. Pierre Mignoni’s men are fifth in the Top 14 and unbeaten at home across all competitions this season.

“They have a couple of injuries, but they’ve serious depth,” says Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast. “Brex is very good. They obviously have Albornoz, the out-half, who’s after arriving.

“Ferte was playing U20s about two years ago. Small little stepper. Very, very good. And then up front you’ve (Lewis) Ludlam, (Kyle) Sinckler. (David) Ribbans, for me, has been one of the best signings in the Top 14, probably, as a foreign player in a couple of years.

So they have great balance to their team in terms of a big, powerful pack that can play. They can play overall then as well.

“So we need to be right on it. And I know it’s a bit of a cliché, but it’s a great challenge that we know we have to be right on it after a really disappointing performance.”

Which is why Munster spent most of the lead-in looking at their own plans, rather than poring over Toulon tapes.

“We respect what Toulon are going to bring to the table but we really need to just tidy up our own backyard,” says McMillan.

“The real positives for me have been around our set piece. I think our scrum has been improving. Our lineout has made some significant improvement and I think over the last while we’re starting to see some reward with that.

“It’s just little momentary lapses or a lack of physicality at a crucial moment that we’re paying a heavy price for. So it’s just being consistent in our performance will keep us in the fight in every game.

“Toulon, they’re a physical side and they’re electric. They’ve got a good dose of Pacific flavour in there and they’ve just got a real balance and you can’t afford to expect them to just play a narrow-minded game. They can play through you, they can play around you and they can play a kicking game and they can play a loose game if they want to.

“So that’s the challenge when you play teams of that calibre. You’re going to get nothing for free and you have to work hard and be very accurate in everything you do.”

Becoming the first team to win at the Mayol this season is a big ask, but not an impossible one. Munster have come in cold to upset the hosts before. The province had won just one from six before they snatched a brilliant 29-18 bonus-point win at the Mayol this time two years ago. Twelve of today’s 23 were involved that day.

Munster are fully aware that since Croke Park the overall product hasn’t been good enough. Where better than the south of France to put some energy back into their campaign?

TOULON: Marius Domon; Gaël Drean, Ignacio Brex, Jérémy Sinzelle, Mathis Ferte; Tomas Albornoz, Ben White; Jean-Baptiste Gros, Teddy Baubigny, Kyle Sinckler; Charles Ollivon (capt), David Ribbans; Lewis Ludlam, Esteban Abadie, Zach Mercer.

Replacements: Jeremy Toevalu, Leo Ametlla, Dany Priso, Brian Alainu’uese, Corentin Mezou, Jules Coulon, Paolo Garbisi, Setariki Tuicuvu.

MUNSTER: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Ben O’Connor; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Michael Ala’alatoa; Edwin Edogbo, Fineen Wycherley; Tadhg Beirne (capt), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Michael Milne, John Ryan, Tom Ahern, Brian Gleeson, Paddy Patterson, JJ Hanrahan, Dan Kelly.

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU).