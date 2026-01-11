Munster's stirring second-half fight comes up short in Toulon

Toulon 27

Munster 25

A SLEEPY SUNDAY kick-off slowly sparked into a breathless Champions Cup contest as Toulon and Munster delivered a blistering second half of rugby at the Stade Felix Mayol.

When the game ended and the crowd caught their breath, Toulon had just about held on to win by two points. Briefly, they were in real danger of losing at home for the first time this season, Munster scoring two quickfire tries in the final quarter to move into a one-point lead.

In the end a Marius Domon penalty gave Toulon a two-point cushion they wouldn’t lose, but Munster will look back at the 14 points conceded either side of half time while down to 14 men, and feel they could have pulled off another memorable upset at a raucous Mayol. To leave with a losing bonus point could prove crucial.

The 17,500 capacity ground was a sell-out, but there was little to cheer across the opening exchanges as both sides fumbled their way through a scrappy contest. Before kick-off the province were forced to change their bench, Tom Ahern and Paddy Patterson dropping out of the 23, with Ruadhan Quinn and Ethan Coughlan coming into the squad.

A view of Toulon flags. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Initially Munster looked the more lively, Calvin Nash making an early break from a scrum before Tom Farrell spilled the ball in contact. Much of the opening quarter passed by without incident as referee Karl Dickson blew for a series of scrums, in which Munster’s pack held up well.

Closing in on 20 minutes, Munster got the scoreboard moving, Jack Crowley kicking his points after Craig Casey was tackled off the ball as he tried to sweep up a loose pass from Toulon centre Ignacio Brex.

They had opportunities to build on that lead as Toulon struggled to generate any momentum, Munster’s excellent work at the breakdown proving a source of endless frustration for the Top 14 side. Another messy passage of play allowed Shane Daly get his boot to a ball on the ground, sparking a chase from the Munster half toward the Toulon try line. Calvin Nash held the lead in the footrace but was overtaken by Gaël Drean as Toulon survived.

Ben O’Connor then spilled a Toulon kick into the Munster half, handing the hosts a lineout on the 22, but the move came to nothing.

Slowly, the French side started to put some more threatening attacking moves together. Zach Mercer, Charles Ollivon and Esteban Abadie combined in midfield to open up some space, but Munster’s scramble defence was good, Clayton McMillan’s side holding up a carrier to force a scrum.

The home support were getting anxious and bellowed their disapproval after a big Jack O’Donoghue hit forced out-half Tomas Albornoz, who joined the club last month, off for a HIA. The penalty put Toulon back in the Munster 22 but Edwin Edogbo – perhaps Munster’s standout performer in the first half – latched into a breakdown to turnover the ball. Munster went up the pitch, won a scrum penalty, and Crowley kicked his second three-pointer to the sound of loud jeers.

Toulon continued to poke and prod without cracking the lock. Abadie snuck through a gap but was quickly swallowed up by men in white jerseys. Scrum-half Ben White reacted to this latest Munster penalty by slamming the ball off the turf. Munster kicked for touch but lost the lineout at the front, with White on the scene to hack the ball upfield. Nash slipped in the chase but cleared the danger before clashing with Toulon captain Ollivon off the ball.

On the other side of the pitch, Mathius Ferté flicked a kick forward but was caught late by Farrell. The penalty was taken from where the ball landed, right on the 22. Garbisi went to the corner but Munster’s defence held firm again.

Yet there was a growing sense Toulon’s moment was coming, and that felt inevitable once Tadhg Beirne lost patience at the breakdown and received a yellow card three minutes before the break. Dave Ribbans was soon over the line, bashing through Daly, but the try was crossed off for a double movement.

The play went back for an earlier Toulon penalty and at the second attempt Toulon made it count, moving the ball quickly to send Domon over, the fullback slipping Jeremy Loughman on his way to scoring. Damon converted his try to push Toulon into a one-point lead just before half time.

The home side started the second period full of life, and it took just over three minutes for White to find a gap and skip by Michael Ala’alatoa to score their second, with Domon converting from under the posts.

Munster needed to hang in. They did that, and more, Nash scoring in the corner after a beautiful Ben O’Connor pass following good work by Crowley, who stepped into space and linked with the winger.

Their good work was quickly undone, Gael Drean rounding Crowley and gathering his own chip to run in a fine solo try off the back of a kind bounce of the ball. Domon converted as an incident-packed start to the second half rumbled along, those three scores squeezed into a blistering 10-minute spell. Pierre Mignoni’s men now led by eight.

Advertisement

Daly was forced off after getting injured in the tackle as Alex Nankivell became the second Munster player sent to the bin, the centre sticking his hand where it wasn’t welcome in the ruck.

Dickson’s hand was soon back in his pocket, Abadie picking up a yellow having not retreated as Casey took a quick-tap penalty.

Just after the hour Domon clipped over a penalty which extended Toulon’s lead to 11.

The game appeared to be slipping from Munster, but the province still had a few shots to throw. Approaching the final 10 minutes a Crowley pass sent Daly racing for the corner, but he was contained by two Toulon defenders. Munster recycled the ball and had an overload on the far wing. Crowley’s wide pass took a deflection but they still had possession. JJ Hanrahan kicked wide to Daly, who under pressure flung a pass inside to Jack O’Donoghue, the flanker doing the rest. Crowley couldn’t convert but Munster were humming.

Three minutes later they were back in the Toulon 22 after more ferocious defensive work. After losing a lineout, Hanrahan blocked a clearance kick. Casey took possession and hit Dan Kelly, who carried before passing to Nankivell. The centre moved the ball inside to Farrell, who crossed to lift the Munster fans off their seats. From a tight angle, Crowley drained an excellent conversion to move Munster into a one-point lead with eight minutes left on the clock.

A remarkable Munster win was on the cards, but this game would have one final, cruel twist. A tight offside call against Munster allowed Domon kick his team back into the lead, the visitors clearly not happy with the decision.

Toulon spent the final minutes buzzing around the Munster 22, the province defending doggedly to deny a bonus point score for Toulon, and save a losing bonus point for their own cause. The host Castes in Limerick next weekend, and will go into that final pool game with just one win, and six points to their name.

Toulon scorers:

Tries – Domon, White, Drean

Penalty – Domon [2/2]

Conversions – Domon [3/3]

Munster scorers:

Tries – Nash, O’Donoghue, Farrell

Penalties – Crowley [2/2]

Conversion – Crowley [2/3]

TOULON: Marius Domon; Gaël Drean, Ignacio Brex, Jérémy Sinzelle, Mathis Ferte; Tomas Albornoz (Paolo Garbisi HIA, 28), Ben White; Jean-Baptiste Gros (Dany Priso, 49), Teddy Baubigny (Jeremy Toevalu, 73), Kyle Sinckler (Leo Ametlla, 73); Charles Ollivon (capt), David Ribbans (Brian Alainu’uese, 55); Lewis Ludlam, Esteban Abadie, Zach Mercer.

Yellow cards: Abadie 58, Ollivon 68

MUNSTER: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash (Dan Kelly, 55), Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Ben O’Connor (JJ Hanrahan, 65); Jack Crowley, Craig Casey (Ethan Coughlan, 72); Jeremy Loughman (Michael Milne, 55), Diarmuid Barron (Niall Scannell, 44), Michael Ala’alatoa (John Ryan, 55); Edwin Edogbo (Ruadhan Quinn, 55), Fineen Wycherley; Tadhg Beirne (capt), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes (Brian Gleeson, 66).

Yellow card: Beirne 37, Nankivell